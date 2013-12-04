朝鲜“二号人物”张成泽落马 Kim Jong Un's uncle
2013年12月3日，韩国议员郑清来(JungCheong-rae)称，朝鲜最高领导人金正恩的姑父、被认为是朝鲜“第二号人物”的国防委员会副委员长张成泽据信已经被解职。(摄于2013年7月25日) REUTERS/Jasmore
2013年11月下旬，张成泽的两名亲信朝鲜劳动党中央行政部第一副部长李龙河、朝鲜劳动党中央行政部副部长张秀吉被公开处决，之后张成泽没有公开露面。(2012年2月16日，朝鲜人民军举行盛大的阅兵式，纪念金正日诞辰70周年。more
张成泽被普遍认为是朝鲜经济改革的支持者，他曾在2004年的权力斗争中遭到清洗，两年后复出。(2013年7月27日，朝鲜举行纪念朝鲜战争停战60周年阅兵式。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
观察朝鲜权力结构的分析人士称，没有金正恩的批准，免除张成泽的职务是不可能的。(2012年2月23日，张成泽(后)跟随金正日视察体育子弹工厂。)REUTERS/KCNA
韩国政府认为，如果张成泽落马的消息属实，这很可能是金正恩体制的核心人物进行权力斗争的产物。(2013年7月25日，金正恩与张成泽在朝鲜人民军烈士墓地参加纪念停战60周年活动。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
张成泽生于1946年2月6日，朝鲜江原道内川郡人，是朝鲜劳动党中央政治局委员、中央行政部部长、朝鲜国防委员会副委员长、人民军大将。(朝中社发布于2010年6月9日) REUTERS/KCNA
张成泽毕业于金日成综合大学政治经济学系和金日成高级党校，1969年从莫斯科留学归国，于1972年与金正日唯一的亲妹妹金敬姬结婚。(2011年12月28日，张成泽(后)随同金正日访问某军事基地。) REUTERS/KCNA
1982年，张成泽出任朝鲜劳动党党中央青少年事业部副部长。2002年，张成泽受金正日之命，“史无前例”的率团访问韩国。2007年，张成泽晋升为朝鲜劳动党中央行政部部长。(2013年12月3日，韩国首尔，车站播放张成泽的电more
朝鲜电视台2011年12月25日播放的画面中，佩戴大将肩章的张成泽(左)跟随金正恩在锦绣山纪念宫内向金正日遗体致哀。这是张成泽首次身穿军服亮相国家电视台。 REUTERS/KCNA
2011年12月28日，金正日的遗体告别仪式在平壤举行。灵车从锦绣山纪念宫驶出，金正恩手扶灵车，张成泽紧随其后。 REUTERS/Kyodo
2012年8月13日，朝鲜国防委员会副委员长张成泽抵达北京，对中国进行访问。 REUTERS/China Daily
2012年8月17日，中国国家主席胡锦涛在北京人民大会堂会见到访的朝鲜劳动党中央行政部部长张成泽。 REUTERS/China Daily
下一个
路透年度图片(娱乐类) Entertainment of 2013
(Reuters) - 路透公布2013年度娱乐类最佳图片，盘点娱乐圈年度盛事。
《速度与激情》男星保罗·沃克车祸身亡 Paul Walker
(Reuters) - 2013年11月30日，《速度与激情》(The Fast and theFurious)系列影片男主演保罗·沃克(Paul Walker)在南加州一起车祸中不幸身亡，年仅40岁。
大开眼界 Extreme - 10 Dec 2013
(Reuters) -路透摄影师带您挑战视觉极限。
终盘点：讣告类 Yearend 2013:Notable Deaths
(Reuters) - 盘点在2013年逝世的名人们。
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.