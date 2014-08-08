金正恩爱视察 Kim Jongun Visits Factories
朝中社2014年8月7日报道，朝鲜最高领导人金正恩视察平壤袜厂，要求袜厂注重绘制好图案，保证产品实用性与审美结合。REUTERS/KCNA
朝中社8月5日发布的照片显示，金正恩视察朝鲜天地润滑油工厂。报道称，已故朝鲜最高领导人金正日在国家经历自然灾害和敌人压迫的困难时期仍然提出发展润滑油产业的构想，并为工厂选址。 REUTERS/KCNA
朝中社8月4日提供的照片显示，金正恩视察了位于朝鲜降仙的一家瓷砖厂，并提议将该工厂命名为“千里马瓷砖厂”。REUTERS/KCNA
朝中社7月26日公布照片，金正恩视察元山皮鞋工厂，并指导工作。REUTERS/KCNA
朝中社6月5日公布照片，金正恩携妻子视察大同江果树综合农场和加工厂。REUTERS/KCNA
朝中社3月3日报道，金正恩视察平壤弱电设备厂。REUTERS/KCNA
朝中社2月20日公布照片，金正恩再次视察朝鲜人民军“11月2日”工厂。REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩视察“11月2日”工厂期间，受到工人们的欢迎。REUTERS/KCNA
2013年11月17日公布照片，金正恩视察生产糖果和面包的朝鲜人民军第354号食品厂。 REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩查看工厂生产的面包。REUTERS/KCNA
朝中社2013年8月11日公布的照片显示，金正恩视察“5月11日工厂”，体验朝鲜全新上市的“阿里郎”手机。REUTERS/KCNA
朝中社2013年7月4日报道，金正恩视察朝鲜的一家精密机械厂。 REUTERS/KCNA
朝中社2013年6月30日消息，金正恩视察新兴机械厂期间与官员合影。REUTERS/KCNA
朝中社2013年6月14日公布照片显示，金正恩视察经过现代化改建的昌城食品厂。REUTERS/KCNA
朝中社2013年6月25日报道，金正恩视察一家机械厂，要求该厂职工铭记“伟大领袖金正日的遗训”，大力抓生产，努力提高产值。 REUTERS/KCNA
朝中社2013年6月8日报道，金正恩视察平壤基础副食品厂。REUTERS/KCNA
朝中社2013年6月3日消息，金正恩视察朝鲜人民军549部队养猪工厂。REUTERS/KCNA
朝中社2013年6月1日报道，金正恩视察朝鲜人民军所属企业新建的城川江织网厂和塑料管车间。REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩视察了朝鲜人民军承建的多个工程项目。 REUTERS/KCNA
朝中社2013年5月26日，金正恩视察朝鲜人民军第534部队所属综合食品加工厂。REUTERS/KCNA
朝中社2012年2月23日发布的照片显示，金正恩视察射击比赛专用子弹工厂，并亲自操枪练习射击。 REUTERS/KCNA
下一个
本周中国区精选(8月1日-8日) China Weekly
聚焦8月1日至8日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
最会穿衣的名人 Best-dressed list
美国杂志《名利场》公布2014年度“国际最佳衣着榜”，英国剑桥公爵夫人凯特王妃连续四年登上榜单。
24小时时事新闻(8月8日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
探访朝鲜国际夏令营 NKorean summer camp
在朝鲜松涛园国际少年夏令营内，来自各国的孩子们一起看4D电影、打电动游戏、参加各项野营活动。
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.