政要太太团爱考拉 Koala
本届G20集团领导人峰会在澳大利亚举行，政要太太团都被天然萌的澳大利亚“国宝”考拉俘获“芳心”。(11月16日，澳大利亚布里斯班，一只考拉在G20峰会上亮相。) REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
媒体称，澳大利亚的“考拉外交”就此诞生，拥抱澳大利亚最可爱的动物成了本届峰会上最难忘的画面。(摄于2014年4月3日，悉尼动物园。)REUTERS/David Gray
2014年11月17日，正在澳大利亚出席G20峰会的中国国家主席习近平夫妇在澳大利亚总督科斯格罗夫的陪同下参观总督府。随后彭丽媛在一个野生动物园内抱起10月大的袋熊沃纳。 REUTERS/David Gray
11月15日，澳大利亚总理阿博特的妻子玛格丽特带领“第一夫人团”来到野生动物保护区，体验拥抱考拉、袋鼠，剪羊毛。REUTERS/Ian Waldie/Pool
中国国家主席夫人彭丽媛怀抱考拉合影。 REUTERS/Ian Waldie/Pool
印尼总统夫人伊莉亚娜·佐科·维多多怀抱考拉合影。REUTERS/Ian Waldie/Pool
加拿大总理夫人是劳琳·哈珀怀抱考拉合影。 REUTERS/Ian Waldie/Pool
意大利总理夫人阿格妮丝·兰迪尼怀抱考拉合影。 REUTERS/Ian Waldie/pool
新加坡总理夫人何晶怀抱考拉合影。 REUTERS/Ian Waldie/Pool
2014年4月20日，英国威廉王子和凯特王妃造访悉尼塔瑞噶野生动物园，王妃对一只刚睡醒的考拉摸个不停。REUTERS/Phil Noble
