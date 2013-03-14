“帽”之风情 Ladies Day 2013
2013年3月13日为切尔滕纳姆赛马节第二日--女士日，大批女性观众盛装出席赛马场。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
女士们创意十足的帽饰时尚秀为赛马会增添了鲜艳色彩。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
扎拉·菲利浦公主佩戴黑色帽子尽显高贵优雅。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
火红女郎。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
酷劲十足。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
美鞋秀。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
“帽”美如花。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
御寒圣帽。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
羽毛帽饰必不可少。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
优雅大方。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
犹如成熟的红樱桃。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
靓丽时尚。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
24小时时事新闻(3月15日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
本周中国区精选(3月8日-15日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦3月8日至15日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
76岁阿根廷主教当选新任教皇 New Pope 2013
(Reuters) -当地时间3月13日，梵蒂冈西斯廷教堂屋顶烟囱冒出白烟，76岁的阿根廷枢机主教伯格里奥在115名红衣主教的秘密投票中以77票当选为第266任罗马教皇。伯格里奥获称为教皇弗朗西斯一世，成为近1,300年来首位非欧洲教皇。
中国力推城镇化 China's Urbanization
(Reuters) - 城镇化是今年中国“两会”最热的话题之一。在被寄予厚望拉动中国经济复苏的同时，也被指责可能成为又一次的“大跃进”，最核心的问题是，城镇化的钱从哪里来？
