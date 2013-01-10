版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 1月 10日 星期四 10:34 BJT

印度女性专列 Ladies only on India's trains

印度新德里女大学生的黑公交轮奸案引发民众强烈抗议，该国女性的人身安全再次引起人们的关注。为保护妇女免受性骚扰，印度此前曾在市郊火车中专门开设了专为女性准备的车厢甚至是通勤列车。(12月6日，孟买，一名摊贩在女性专列上售卖蔬菜。) REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2013年 1月 10日 星期四
印度新德里女大学生的黑公交轮奸案引发民众强烈抗议，该国女性的人身安全再次引起人们的关注。为保护妇女免受性骚扰，印度此前曾在市郊火车中专门开设了专为女性准备的车厢甚至是通勤列车。(12月6日，孟买，一名摊贩在女性专列上售卖蔬菜。) REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
据统计，印度的职业妇女人数大幅增多，她们在印度社会极重的父权文化传统中面临各种障碍，但其中最令人烦恼的莫过于上班途中受到的骚扰。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

据统计，印度的职业妇女人数大幅增多，她们在印度社会极重的父权文化传统中面临各种障碍，但其中最令人烦恼的莫过于上班途中受到的骚扰。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
根据印度全国统计数据，随着印度就业妇女人数的增加，对妇女的暴力侵害也呈上涨趋势。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

根据印度全国统计数据，随着印度就业妇女人数的增加，对妇女的暴力侵害也呈上涨趋势。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
在印度，许多年来妇女都不得不与男人同坐，直到安全问题呈现尖锐之势，印度铁道部才在每辆车中分出两节女性车厢，但这些空间还是常常受到男人们的侵占。所以印度后来又专门开设了女性专列。(11月3日，人们乘坐火车前往孟买上班。) REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

在印度，许多年来妇女都不得不与男人同坐，直到安全问题呈现尖锐之势，印度铁道部才在每辆车中分出两节女性车厢，但这些空间还是常常受到男人们的侵占。所以印度后来又专门开设了女性专列。(11月3日，人们乘坐火车前往孟买上班。) REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
12月6日，孟买，一位妇女乘坐女性专列时打电话。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

12月6日，孟买，一位妇女乘坐女性专列时打电话。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
女性专列的车厢内部景观。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

女性专列的车厢内部景观。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
一名警察在女性专列上巡逻。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

一名警察在女性专列上巡逻。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
摊贩在女性专列上售卖发带和食物。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

摊贩在女性专列上售卖发带和食物。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
11月2日，孟买贾特拉帕蒂·希瓦吉终点站，女性车厢上的图像。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

11月2日，孟买贾特拉帕蒂·希瓦吉终点站，女性车厢上的图像。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
11月10日，北方邦Noli火车站，妇女拥挤着登上女性车厢。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

11月10日，北方邦Noli火车站，妇女拥挤着登上女性车厢。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
