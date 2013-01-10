印度女性专列 Ladies only on India's trains
印度新德里女大学生的黑公交轮奸案引发民众强烈抗议，该国女性的人身安全再次引起人们的关注。为保护妇女免受性骚扰，印度此前曾在市郊火车中专门开设了专为女性准备的车厢甚至是通勤列车。(12月6日，孟买，一名摊贩在女性专列上售卖more
据统计，印度的职业妇女人数大幅增多，她们在印度社会极重的父权文化传统中面临各种障碍，但其中最令人烦恼的莫过于上班途中受到的骚扰。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
根据印度全国统计数据，随着印度就业妇女人数的增加，对妇女的暴力侵害也呈上涨趋势。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
在印度，许多年来妇女都不得不与男人同坐，直到安全问题呈现尖锐之势，印度铁道部才在每辆车中分出两节女性车厢，但这些空间还是常常受到男人们的侵占。所以印度后来又专门开设了女性专列。(11月3日，人们乘坐火车前往孟买上班。) more
12月6日，孟买，一位妇女乘坐女性专列时打电话。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
女性专列的车厢内部景观。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
一名警察在女性专列上巡逻。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
摊贩在女性专列上售卖发带和食物。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
11月2日，孟买贾特拉帕蒂·希瓦吉终点站，女性车厢上的图像。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
11月10日，北方邦Noli火车站，妇女拥挤着登上女性车厢。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
下一个
2013压力最大的工作 Most Stressful Jobs 2013
(Reuters) - 美国职业研究网站Careercast.com公布2013年压力最大的工作排行榜，士官荣登榜首，平均年薪为4.6万美元。
什么工作最轻松？ Least Stressful Jobs 2013
(Reuters) -美国职业研究网站Careercast.com公布2013年压力最小的工作排行榜，大学教授荣登榜首，理由是上升空间大、健康风险低且薪资不菲。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(1)
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
24小时时事新闻(1月10日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.