法国老佛爷落户北京 Lafayette Beijing store
2013年10月18日，法国老佛爷百货(Galeries Lafayette)中国旗舰店在北京开业。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
老佛爷百货董事长Philippe Houze出席北京旗舰店新闻发布会，表示他们瞄准的是中国新一代时尚达人，而非奢侈品的“粉丝”。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
老佛爷百货董事长Philippe Houze(左)和法国前总理Jean-Pierre Raffarin(中)出席开业仪式并剪彩。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
位于西单的老佛爷百货门店共6层，总投资约5,700万美元，总面积超过4.7万平方米，是其全球第二大门店。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
除了多样化的商品品类之外，老佛爷百货北京旗舰店将为顾客营造独一无二的购物体验。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
老佛爷百货北京店经营的品牌包括The Kooples、Maje等相对小众但非常时髦的法国品牌，也有Coach、Gucci和Prada等品牌，但卡地亚、路易威登和香奈儿等奢侈品牌则未见踪影。 REUTERS/Jason Lmore
老佛爷百货早在1997年就曾进驻北京，但一年后便低调关闭。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
老佛爷百货公司高层称当年的失败主要因为当时中国人对奢侈品还不熟悉，而现在时机已到。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
巴黎老佛爷百货(中国)有限公司负责人刘永傑表示五年内将在中国市场开出16家门店。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
巴黎老佛爷百货集团为法国著名百货公司经营商，创始于1893年。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
老佛爷目前经营64家百货公司，其中60家在法国，另外4家则分别位于柏林，卡萨布兰卡，雅加达和迪拜。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

