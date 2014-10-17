“大号”世界 Larger than Life
2014年10月16日，法国巴黎， 旺多姆广场展出艺术家保罗·麦卡锡的“树”装置。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
2014年4月6日，新西兰惠灵顿，巨型“高跟鞋”。REUTERS/Phil Noble
2005年11月2日，澳大利亚悉尼，塔玛拉玛海滩上摆放的超大“煎蛋”艺术装置。 REUTERS/Will Burgess
2012年4月23日，北爱尔兰贝尔法斯特，一名游客在大都会艺术中心参观超大“家具”艺术装置。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
2013年4月10日，西班牙塞维利亚，一名女子拍摄该国艺术家卢卡斯(Cristina Lucas)创作的艺术装置《艾丽斯》(Alice)。 REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2010年5月1日，韩国首尔，一个慈善活动上摆放的超大勺子及硬币。 REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
2011年6月10日，丹麦奥胡斯，海滩上的“粉色墨镜”。 REUTERS/Darren Staples
2009年11月16日，墨西哥莱昂举行热气球节，一个模仿《星球大战》中达斯•维德(Darth Vader)造型的热气球飘在空中。REUTERS/Mario Armas
2009年10月19日，比利时布鲁塞尔，欧盟总部外竖立的巨型“购物车”。REUTERS/Thierry Roge
2011年5月11日，古巴举行哈瓦那双年展，哥伦比亚艺术家拉斐尔·戈麦斯·巴罗斯(Rafael Gomez Barros)的作品《蚂蚁》，大量巨型蚂蚁“爬”上了福斯托剧院。REUTERS/Enrique De La Osmore
2007年3月30日，意大利米兰，艺术家吉诺·德·多明尼西斯(Gino De Dominicis)的24米长的巨型骷髅架。REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
2012年6月17日，挪威奥斯陆，地下停车场竖立的一个巨人脚雕塑。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
2013年11月27日，俄罗斯莫斯科，一只巨大的路易-威登箱子，高8米，长30米，竖立在红场上。 REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
2010年4月27日，在上海世博会上，西班牙国家馆内的机器娃娃“小米宝宝”，仿照西班牙一个真实的婴儿制作的，高6.5米，不仅能“呼吸”、“眨眼”，还能做出32种不同的肢体动作。 REUTERS/Stringer
2010年1月22日，德国霍尔恩贝尔格，德国顶级卫浴品牌杜拉维特(Duravit)总部办公楼上的巨型抽水马桶装置。 REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
2013年5月22日，江苏南京，一处休闲广场上竖立着6只巨大的鸟笼，最高的有6米多，最小的也有3米多，鸟笼内放置着假花、假树和假鸟，以一种装置艺术的形式向民众宣传环保、崇尚大自然，倡导绿色生活。REUTERS/Strinmore
