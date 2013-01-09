什么工作最轻松？ Least Stressful Jobs 2013
美国职业研究网站Careercast.com公布2013年压力最小的十大工作，高的就业增长机会，低的从业健康风险，以及稳定持续的劳动报酬，加上低压力的就业环境，大学教授成为压力最小的工作，其平均年薪为6.2万美元。 REmore
裁缝排名第二，平均年薪为2.6万美元。为了衡量压力最小的工作，CareerCast评估了200个工作岗位，并考虑了可能引发压力的11种不同的工作要求，包括出差、成长潜力、竞争力、体力要求、危险性、环境条件和危及自身及他人more
医疗记录技术员名列第三位，平均年薪为3.2万美元。 REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
第四名：珠宝匠，平均年薪为3.5万美元。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
第五名：医疗实验室技术员，平均年薪为4.7万美元。 REUTERS/Chris Baltimore
第六名：听觉病矫治专家，平均年薪为6.7万美元。REUTERS/Xavier Toya
第七名：营养师，平均年薪为5.3万美元。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking
第八名：平均年薪为2.3万美元的发型师。 REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
第九名：图书管理员，平均年薪为5.5万美元。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
第十名：钻床操作员，平均年薪为3.2万美元。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
