体验乐高宾馆 Lego Hotel
2013年1月17日，美国加州，卡尔斯班的乐高主题公园内正在建设一个乐高宾馆，这将是北美首家、世界上第三家乐高宾馆。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
乐高宾馆总共有三层，250个房间，将于今年4月5日开业。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
该宾馆搭配有色彩鲜明的乐高元素，以及乐高积木搭出的各式人物。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
色彩缤纷的窗户。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
乐高积木搭建的龙头。REUTERS/Mike Blake
工人安装龙头。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
泳池旁边的乐高“迎宾员”。REUTERS/Mike Blake
乐高元素无处不在。REUTERS/Mike Blake
宾馆大堂。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
宾馆内的主题走廊。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
走廊墙壁上绘有主题人物。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
宾馆房间。REUTERS/Mike Blake
房间一角。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
儿童独立睡眠区。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
媒体记者参观乐高宾馆建设现场。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
