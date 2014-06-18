李克强访英 Li Keqiang Visits Britain
应英国首相卡梅伦邀请，中国国务院总理李克强于2014年6月16日至19日对英国进行正式访问并举行两国总理年度会晤。(摄于6月17日) REUTERS/Neil Hall
6月17日，李克强携夫人程虹在温莎宫会见英国女王伊丽莎白二世。 REUTERS/Steve Parsons/pool
李克强与夫人程虹和英国约克公爵安德鲁王子等参加会见。 REUTERS/Steve Parsons/pool
6月17日中午，英国首相卡梅伦在英国财政部庭院内为李克强总理举行隆重的欢迎仪式。 REUTERS/Neil Hall
李克强在卡梅伦的陪同下检阅了仪仗队。 REUTERS/Neil Hall
伦敦的华人华侨以及留学生在街头手持国旗欢迎李克强访英。REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
6月17日下午，李克强在伦敦唐宁街10号首相府同英国首相卡梅伦举行中英总理年度会晤。 REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
会晤后，两国领导人共同见证了双边金融、科技、教育、能源、基础设施建设等领域合作文件的签署。 REUTERS/Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool
李克强与卡梅伦共同出席中英全球经济圆桌会。 REUTERS/Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool
李克强同卡梅伦在中英总理年度会晤后共同会见记者。REUTERS/Neil Hall
6月17日晚，中国国务院总理李克强在伦敦的自然历史博物馆出席英中工商界欢迎晚宴并致辞。 REUTERS/Neil Hall
李克强表示，访英行程不到24小时已硕果累累。中英签署多项政府间和商业协议，但这不是简单的买卖关系，而是有质量、更深入的投资关系。中英合作不仅双赢，并会走向第三方，让世界受益。 REUTERS/Neil Hall
