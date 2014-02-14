版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 14日 星期五 14:41 BJT

李坚柔冬奥夺首金 Li Jianrou

2014年2月13日，中国选手李坚柔在冬奥会短道速滑女子500米决赛中躲过碰撞摔倒的事故，脱颖而出摘得金牌，这已是中国队连续第四届夺得该项目金牌。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

意大利选手方塔娜(左)摘得银牌，去年世锦赛银牌得主朴胜义(右)赢得铜牌。 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

27岁的李坚柔(红)是首次参加冬奥会，比赛中她的对手们发生碰撞而摔倒，她轻松冲过终点摘下金牌。REUTERS/Marko Djurica

决赛中，李坚柔(左)由于半决赛成绩不佳，道次极为不利，被分在最外道的第四道。比赛开始后在过第一个弯道后，英国的克里斯蒂(左三)在和意大利名将方塔娜(左二)争抢位置时发生擦撞摔倒，而在前面的朴胜义(右)也受到干扰摔到场边。 REUTERS/David Gray

意大利选手方塔娜(左)与英国的克里斯蒂娜(右)摔倒。REUTERS/David Gray

李坚柔(左)越过摔倒的选手。 REUTERS/David Gray

李坚柔越过摔倒的英国选手克里斯蒂。克里斯蒂第二个冲过终点，但她被判定是造成碰撞事故的责任人，被取消银牌。 REUTERS/David Gray

李坚柔在决赛中滑行。 REUTERS/David Gray

奋力前进。 REUTERS/David Gray

李坚柔赛后说，这是个奇迹，很幸运拿到了这块金牌。REUTERS/David Gray

激动落泪。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

高举国旗庆祝。 REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

李坚柔与队友庆祝胜利。 REUTERS/Marko Djurica

握手。REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

