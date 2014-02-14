李坚柔冬奥夺首金 Li Jianrou
2014年2月13日，中国选手李坚柔在冬奥会短道速滑女子500米决赛中躲过碰撞摔倒的事故，脱颖而出摘得金牌，这已是中国队连续第四届夺得该项目金牌。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
意大利选手方塔娜(左)摘得银牌，去年世锦赛银牌得主朴胜义(右)赢得铜牌。 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
27岁的李坚柔(红)是首次参加冬奥会，比赛中她的对手们发生碰撞而摔倒，她轻松冲过终点摘下金牌。REUTERS/Marko Djurica
决赛中，李坚柔(左)由于半决赛成绩不佳，道次极为不利，被分在最外道的第四道。比赛开始后在过第一个弯道后，英国的克里斯蒂(左三)在和意大利名将方塔娜(左二)争抢位置时发生擦撞摔倒，而在前面的朴胜义(右)也受到干扰摔到场边。more
意大利选手方塔娜(左)与英国的克里斯蒂娜(右)摔倒。REUTERS/David Gray
李坚柔(左)越过摔倒的选手。 REUTERS/David Gray
李坚柔越过摔倒的英国选手克里斯蒂。克里斯蒂第二个冲过终点，但她被判定是造成碰撞事故的责任人，被取消银牌。 REUTERS/David Gray
李坚柔在决赛中滑行。 REUTERS/David Gray
奋力前进。 REUTERS/David Gray
李坚柔赛后说，这是个奇迹，很幸运拿到了这块金牌。REUTERS/David Gray
激动落泪。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
高举国旗庆祝。 REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
李坚柔与队友庆祝胜利。 REUTERS/Marko Djurica
握手。REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
下一个
2014新加坡航展 Sinapore Air Show
(Reuters) - 新加坡航展上，商用飞机、战机、直升机和攻击机等令参观者眼花缭乱。而亚洲领土争议升温的背景下，“波塞冬”海上巡逻机更出尽风头。
好莱坞一代童星秀兰·邓波儿辞世 Shirley Temple
(Reuters) -好莱坞一代童星秀兰·邓波儿于2月10日晚在美国加利福尼亚州的家中去世，享年85岁。
精选图集
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.