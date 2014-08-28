美国自由城市榜 Liberty City of U.S.
美国研究人员综合七项大型民调数据，对美国城市从保守到自由进行排序，最自由的城市当属旧金山。 REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
华盛顿特区位列第二。调查选取了全美67个人口超过27.5万的城市按照最保守以及最自由的程度进行排名。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
第3名：西雅图。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond
第4名：奥克兰。 REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
第5名：波士顿。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
第6名：明尼阿波利斯。 REUTERS/Eric Miller
第7名：底特律。 REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
第8名：纽约。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
第9名：水牛城。 REUTERS/Don Heupel
第10名：巴尔的摩。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
第11名：芝加哥。 REUTERS/Jim Young
第12名：波特兰。 REUTERS/Richard Clement
第13名：圣保罗。 REUTERS/Eric Miller
第14名：奥斯丁。 REUTERS/Julia Robinson
第15名：圣路易斯。 REUTERS/Jim Young
