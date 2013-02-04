夏威夷旅游业火热 Life in Hawaii
美国夏威夷州旅游官员称，由于航班增多和美元贬值，2012年度前往夏威夷观光的游客人数飙升至纪录高位。(2012年5月28日，夏威夷檀香山，阿拉莫纳海滩上举行海灯漂流仪式，向故去的人们寄托哀思。) REUTERS/Hughmore
2012年前往夏威夷旅游的总人数接近800万人，较2006年的纪录高位多出30多万人；较2011年游客人数增长9.6%。(2011年12月31日，威基基海滩，一对情侣观赏落日。) REUTERS/Jason Reed
游客数量大增的同时，游客支出也达到创纪录的143亿美元。(2012年1月1日，威基基海滩上燃放新年烟花。) REUTERS/Jason Reed
夏威夷不仅是美国游客的热门度假胜地，也深得日本游客的青睐。2012年前往该州观光的游客中，日本游客将近有150万人，较上年增长17%。(2011年12月25日，威基基海滩，“圣诞老人”划水忙。) REUTERS/Jasomore
2011年12月24日，凯卢阿，林荫小路。 REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
2011年11月13日，考普雷，一家酒店内景。 REUTERS/Jim Young
2011年11月1日，位于檀香山的香格里拉酒店。 REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
2010年12月30日，拉尼凯海滩，一名男子在冲浪板上玩倒立。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2010年12月26日，凯卢阿湾，一名女子撑伞前行。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2010年1月30日，人们聚集在威基基海滩上观看《迷失》最后一季首映。 REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
2010年1月2日，威基基海滩，一名女子抱着冲浪板穿过街道。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
2010年1月1日，游客在威基基海滩上享受日光浴。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
2009年12月31日，一名冲浪教练在海滩上做示范。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
2009年12月27日，夏威夷随处可见售卖的奥巴马玩偶。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
2009年12月12日，“圣诞老人”与草裙姑娘们合影。 REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
本周中国区精选(1月25日-2月1日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦1月25日至2月1日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
中国二手车市场方兴未艾 China second-hand cars
(Reuters) - 2012年，中国的二手车销售增速连续第二年超过新车销售。随着中国汽车市场的日渐成熟，二手车在七年内将占到全部乘用车销售的一半。
24小时时事新闻(2月1日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
与狼共舞 Living With Wolves
(Reuters) - 现年79岁的维尔纳·弗洛恩德(Werner Freund)40多年来一直在德国梅尔齐希的禁猎区里饲养狼，成为不折不扣的“狼人”。
