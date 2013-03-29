版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 29日 星期五 10:00 BJT

朝韩非军事区 Life on the DMZ

A North Korean woman walks on a field in the village of Gijungdong, near the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the North from South Korea in Paju, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

A North Korean woman walks on a field in the village of Gijungdong, near the truce village of Panmunjom in themore

2013年 3月 29日 星期五
A North Korean woman walks on a field in the village of Gijungdong, near the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the North from South Korea in Paju, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Close
1 / 20
A South Korean soldier stands guard in a conference room in the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission Conference Building at the "Truce Village" of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone, which separates the two Koreas in Paju, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A South Korean soldier stands guard in a conference room in the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commmore

2013年 3月 29日 星期五
A South Korean soldier stands guard in a conference room in the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission Conference Building at the "Truce Village" of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone, which separates the two Koreas in Paju, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
2 / 20
South Korean soldiers take part in a military exercise with their mobile artillery vehicles, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean soldiers take part in a military exercise with their mobile artillery vehicles, near the demilitamore

2013年 3月 29日 星期五
South Korean soldiers take part in a military exercise with their mobile artillery vehicles, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
3 / 20
A girl runs past pinwheels arranged in the shape of the Korean peninsula at Imjingak pavillion near the demilitarized zone which separates the two Koreas in Paju, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A girl runs past pinwheels arranged in the shape of the Korean peninsula at Imjingak pavillion near the demilimore

2013年 3月 29日 星期五
A girl runs past pinwheels arranged in the shape of the Korean peninsula at Imjingak pavillion near the demilitarized zone which separates the two Koreas in Paju, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
4 / 20
South Korean employees working at the Kaesong Industrial Complex (KIC), arrive at the South's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine office, just south of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean employees working at the Kaesong Industrial Complex (KIC), arrive at the South's Customs, Immigramore

2013年 3月 29日 星期五
South Korean employees working at the Kaesong Industrial Complex (KIC), arrive at the South's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine office, just south of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
5 / 20
South Korean soldiers patrol along the military fence, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Yeoncheon, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean soldiers patrol along the military fence, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the twomore

2013年 3月 29日 星期五
South Korean soldiers patrol along the military fence, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Yeoncheon, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
6 / 20
North Korean soldiers look across a concrete border as a U.S. army soldier and South Korean soldiers stand guard at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarised Zone, in Paju, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

North Korean soldiers look across a concrete border as a U.S. army soldier and South Korean soldiers stand guamore

2013年 3月 29日 星期五
North Korean soldiers look across a concrete border as a U.S. army soldier and South Korean soldiers stand guard at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarised Zone, in Paju, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Close
7 / 20
A North Korean flag on a tower flutters in the wind at a North Korean village near the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in this picture taken just south of the border, in Paju, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

A North Korean flag on a tower flutters in the wind at a North Korean village near the truce village of Panmunmore

2013年 3月 29日 星期五
A North Korean flag on a tower flutters in the wind at a North Korean village near the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in this picture taken just south of the border, in Paju, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Close
8 / 20
South Korean and U.S. Marines run during a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

South Korean and U.S. Marines run during a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Leemore

2013年 3月 29日 星期五
South Korean and U.S. Marines run during a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Close
9 / 20
North Korean soldiers stand on their observation post near Panmunjom truce village in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

North Korean soldiers stand on their observation post near Panmunjom truce village in the demilitarized zone smore

2013年 3月 29日 星期五
North Korean soldiers stand on their observation post near Panmunjom truce village in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
10 / 20
A South Korean truck heads towards the South's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine office from the Kaesong Industrial Complex, just south of the demilitarised zone which separates the two Koreas, in Paju, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A South Korean truck heads towards the South's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine office from the Kaesong Indmore

2013年 3月 29日 星期五
A South Korean truck heads towards the South's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine office from the Kaesong Industrial Complex, just south of the demilitarised zone which separates the two Koreas, in Paju, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
11 / 20
The propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea is pictured from Observation Post Ouellette after U.S. President Barack Obama's visit to the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

The propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea is pictured from Observation Post Ouellette after U.S. Premore

2013年 3月 29日 星期五
The propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea is pictured from Observation Post Ouellette after U.S. President Barack Obama's visit to the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Close
12 / 20
President Obama looks through binoculars at North Korea from Observation Post Ouellette, during his visit to the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

President Obama looks through binoculars at North Korea from Observation Post Ouellette, during his visit to tmore

2013年 3月 29日 星期五
President Obama looks through binoculars at North Korea from Observation Post Ouellette, during his visit to the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Close
13 / 20
South Korean soldiers patrol along the military fence, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Yeoncheon, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean soldiers patrol along the military fence, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the twomore

2013年 3月 29日 星期五
South Korean soldiers patrol along the military fence, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Yeoncheon, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
14 / 20
An egret walks on a rice field near the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea in Paju, June 14, 2009. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

An egret walks on a rice field near the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea in Paju, June 14, more

2013年 3月 29日 星期五
An egret walks on a rice field near the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea in Paju, June 14, 2009. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Close
15 / 20
A North Korean soldier looks inside a room through a window in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, November 2, 2007. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

A North Korean soldier looks inside a room through a window in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreamore

2013年 3月 29日 星期五
A North Korean soldier looks inside a room through a window in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, November 2, 2007. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Close
16 / 20
U.S. Gunnery Sergeant Jason Morrison, a sniper from Lawson, Missouri, and South Korean lance corporal Kim Dong-hyun attend a joint Marine winter military drill in Pyeongchang, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

U.S. Gunnery Sergeant Jason Morrison, a sniper from Lawson, Missouri, and South Korean lance corporal Kim Dongmore

2013年 3月 29日 星期五
U.S. Gunnery Sergeant Jason Morrison, a sniper from Lawson, Missouri, and South Korean lance corporal Kim Dong-hyun attend a joint Marine winter military drill in Pyeongchang, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Close
17 / 20
The snow-covered North Korean village of Gijungdong is seen in this picture taken from a South Korean observation post, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

The snow-covered North Korean village of Gijungdong is seen in this picture taken from a South Korean observatmore

2013年 3月 29日 星期五
The snow-covered North Korean village of Gijungdong is seen in this picture taken from a South Korean observation post, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Close
18 / 20
A woman, who was originally from North Korea, looks north after a memorial service for her North Korean ancestors in the direction of North Korea, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

A woman, who was originally from North Korea, looks north after a memorial service for her North Korean ancestmore

2013年 3月 29日 星期五
A woman, who was originally from North Korea, looks north after a memorial service for her North Korean ancestors in the direction of North Korea, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Close
19 / 20
A telescope is covered with snow at the top of the Aegibong Peak Observatory just south of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in Gimpo, December 22, 2012. . REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A telescope is covered with snow at the top of the Aegibong Peak Observatory just south of the demilitarised zmore

2013年 3月 29日 星期五
A telescope is covered with snow at the top of the Aegibong Peak Observatory just south of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in Gimpo, December 22, 2012. . REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
本周中国区精选(3月22日-29日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(3月22日-29日) China Weekly

下一个

本周中国区精选(3月22日-29日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(3月22日-29日) China Weekly

(Reuters) -聚焦3月22日至29日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2013年 3月 28日
路透3月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2013(2)

路透3月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2013(2)

(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者3月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。

2013年 3月 28日
路透3月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2013(2)

路透3月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2013(2)

(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者3月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。

2013年 3月 28日
中国国际时装周 China Fashion Week

中国国际时装周 China Fashion Week

(Reuters) -中国国际时装周（2013/2014秋冬系列）在北京开幕，来自国内外的36家品牌和机构、22位中外设计师、近110位设计及模特新秀举办23场时装发布、4项设计大赛总决赛以及11场新闻发布和论坛讲座等专业活动。

2013年 3月 28日

精选图集

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain�s Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.

Chanel's cruise collection

Chanel's cruise collection

Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.

Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐