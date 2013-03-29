朝韩非军事区 Life on the DMZ
A North Korean woman walks on a field in the village of Gijungdong, near the truce village of Panmunjom in themore
A South Korean soldier stands guard in a conference room in the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commmore
South Korean soldiers take part in a military exercise with their mobile artillery vehicles, near the demilitamore
A girl runs past pinwheels arranged in the shape of the Korean peninsula at Imjingak pavillion near the demilimore
South Korean employees working at the Kaesong Industrial Complex (KIC), arrive at the South's Customs, Immigramore
South Korean soldiers patrol along the military fence, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the twomore
North Korean soldiers look across a concrete border as a U.S. army soldier and South Korean soldiers stand guamore
A North Korean flag on a tower flutters in the wind at a North Korean village near the truce village of Panmunmore
South Korean and U.S. Marines run during a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Leemore
North Korean soldiers stand on their observation post near Panmunjom truce village in the demilitarized zone smore
A South Korean truck heads towards the South's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine office from the Kaesong Indmore
The propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea is pictured from Observation Post Ouellette after U.S. Premore
President Obama looks through binoculars at North Korea from Observation Post Ouellette, during his visit to tmore
South Korean soldiers patrol along the military fence, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the twomore
An egret walks on a rice field near the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea in Paju, June 14, more
A North Korean soldier looks inside a room through a window in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreamore
U.S. Gunnery Sergeant Jason Morrison, a sniper from Lawson, Missouri, and South Korean lance corporal Kim Dongmore
The snow-covered North Korean village of Gijungdong is seen in this picture taken from a South Korean observatmore
A woman, who was originally from North Korea, looks north after a memorial service for her North Korean ancestmore
A telescope is covered with snow at the top of the Aegibong Peak Observatory just south of the demilitarised zmore
下一个
本周中国区精选(3月22日-29日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦3月22日至29日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
中国国际时装周 China Fashion Week
(Reuters) -中国国际时装周（2013/2014秋冬系列）在北京开幕，来自国内外的36家品牌和机构、22位中外设计师、近110位设计及模特新秀举办23场时装发布、4项设计大赛总决赛以及11场新闻发布和论坛讲座等专业活动。
精选图集
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain�s Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Besieged in rebel-held Douma
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.
Mosul in ruins
Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.