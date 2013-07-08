夏日海滨享清凉 Life's a Beach
2013年6月14日，巴西累西腓，几名男子在Boa Viagem海滨踢足球。REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
3月20日，美国夏威夷，一名冲浪者在Ehukai沙洲冲浪。REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
6月18日，乌克兰克里米亚半岛，孩子们下雨时在黑海岸边玩耍。REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
6月14日，英国布灵顿，游客带着宠物犬在海滨休闲度假。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
6月1日，印度孟买，人们在海边撑伞挡雨。REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
5月29日，土耳其伊斯坦布尔，民众在第三座博斯普鲁斯海峡大桥动工仪式期间进行祈祷。REUTERS/Murad Sezer
5月25日，基里巴斯共和国南塔拉瓦附近，一名女子站在海中岩石上手拿其丈夫捕到的一条鱼。REUTERS/David Gray
3月24日，古巴哈瓦那，一对情侣深情拥吻。REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
5月14日，意大利吉廖岛，游客在触礁倾翻的游轮“科斯塔•康科迪亚”附近海滨享受闲暇时光。REUTERS/Tony Gentile
3月25日，西班牙贝尼多姆，一对夫妇在海边享受日光浴。REUTER/Sergio Perez
4月20日，迪拜，渔民收获捕到的鱼。REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
5月14日，澳大利亚悉尼，一名冲浪者准备入水冲浪。REUTERS/David Gray
3月9日，印尼巴厘岛吉安雅县，一户居民站在海水中参加梅拉斯蒂(Melasti)宗教仪式。REUTERS/Stringer
3月9日，印尼巴厘岛吉安雅县，一户居民站在海水中参加梅拉斯蒂(Melasti)宗教仪式。REUTERS/Stringer
2月21日，斯里兰卡科伦坡，一个孩子在落日余晖中逗弄爱犬。REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
2012年12月31日，迪拜，一名男子在海边喂海鸥。REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
下一个
韩亚航空客机旧金山失事 San Francisco plane crash
(Reuters) -一架韩亚航空公司波音777客机于7月6日在旧金山机场降落时失事，造成两名中国女孩遇难，180多人受伤，至少20多人伤势严重。
本周中国区精选(6月28日-7月5日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦6月28日至7月5日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(11)
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
工商银行首次跃居全球银行榜榜首 Top 10 Global Banks
(Reuters) - 中国工商银行 力压美系银行，在全球以资本计银行排名中跃居榜首，凸显中资银行规模逐渐扩大且愈发重要。
精选图集
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.