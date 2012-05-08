火辣内衣橄榄球赛 Lingerie Football
2012年5月5日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，东西部联盟的两支内衣橄榄球队上演一场热辣的表演赛。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
与男子橄榄球不同，内衣橄榄球联赛的女队员们均穿着热辣内衣参赛。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
你争我夺。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
西部联盟的队员准备传球。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
争球。REUTERS/Henry Romero
贴身肉搏。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
香艳诱惑。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
粉红“战士”。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
激情比拼。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
英姿飒爽。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
5月3日，东西部联盟的两支内衣橄榄球队进行练习，备战表演赛。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
魔鬼身材。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
性感诱惑。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
美女齐上阵。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
一名队员脸上涂抹油彩增加气势。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
激情四射。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
西部联盟的橄榄球队员们严阵以待。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
俯身商量战术。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
东部联盟的一名队员摆出性感姿势拍照。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
队员们大合影。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
