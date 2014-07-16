金正恩指导实弹炮击训练 Live Fire with Kim Jongun
朝鲜最高领导人金正恩近期接连视察了多个部队，并指导了朝鲜人民军进行战术火箭发射训练和朝鲜新开发的尖端超精密战术导弹试射训练等。(金正恩视察朝鲜人民军第171部队。) REUTERS/KCNA
朝中社15日报道，朝鲜最高领导人金正恩亲自指导东部防线部队——朝鲜人民军第171部队进行实弹炮击训练。 REUTERS/KCNA
报道称，训练是为了检验东部防线的炮兵部队是否做好准备，以火力打击越过海上军事分界线入侵的敌人。 REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩登上哨所查看训练计划和火箭炮配置状况后，下达了射击命令。 REUTERS/KCNA
多管火箭发射场面。REUTERS/KCNA
炮击训练现场。REUTERS/KCNA
朝中社7月10日公布的照片显示，金正恩现场指导朝鲜人民军战略军西部前线打击部队进行战术火箭发射训练。REUTERS/KCNA
报道称，金正恩在现场具体了解战略军参谋部拟定发射计划、设定飞行轨道和封锁目标水域的情况等后，下令发射战术火箭。 REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩在训练中表示，战略军各部队将继续通过训练，进一步加强火箭部队备战，时刻保持即刻发射姿态，压制敌人靠武力扼杀朝鲜的对抗。 REUTERS/KCNA
朝中社7月7日报道，金正恩视察驻守东海岸前方哨所的熊岛防御部队并指导士兵进行炮击训练。 REUTERS/KCNA
士兵在金正恩视察时发射炮火。REUTERS/KCNA
朝中社7月5日报道，金正恩指导朝鲜海陆空三军进行了联合登岛演习。REUTERS/KCNA
朝鲜海陆空三军战士及各式战舰、战机等参加了演习。REUTERS/KCNA
据朝中社1日报道，金正恩视察驻守东海岸前方哨所的花岛防御部队，并指导士兵进行炮击训练。金正恩称，花岛防御部队的重要任务是将该岛打造成牢不可摧的要塞、永不沉没的战舰，要彻底消灭从海上进攻的敌人。REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA more
A view of the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo rmore
A view of the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo rmore
