研究称空气污染致中国北方人折寿5.5年 Lives of People
研究人员在《美国科学院院报》(PNAS)撰文称，中国北部地区人口寿命要比南方人口短约5.5岁，因心肺疾病导致的死亡率上升。此项研究由来自中国、美国和以色列的专家完成。(摄于2013年5月6日，北京)REUTERS/Kimmore
1950-1980年时期，中国政府在淮河以北地区通过为锅炉供应免费的煤炭燃料，从而为家庭和企业提供免费的冬季供暖。研究报告指出，这导致北部地区人口的心肺疾病发病率上升。(摄于2013年1月17日，天津) REUTERS/more
专家研究了90个城市的污染和死亡率，发现以淮河为界，往北地区的人口寿命明显下降，而1981-2000年期间，该地区因燃煤导致的空气污染较南方高出55%。(摄于2007年12月22日，山西宁武) REUTERS/Reinhmore
研究指出，淮河以北用煤炭进行冬季供暖的政策，对公共健康造成了严重后果。(摄于2009年2月20日，河南淅川) REUTERS/David Gray
科学家指出，此项研究的发现或许有助于中国、印度或巴西等新兴经济体寻求更好的方法，兼顾经济增长与环境保护。(摄于2013年2月28日，北京) REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
世界卫生组织称，每年约有200万人死于环境污染，多数在发展中国家。而卡拉奇、新德里、加德满都、北京、利马和开罗在污染最严重的城市行列。(摄于2013年1月13日，北京) REUTERS/Jason Lee
2013年5月7日，辽宁沈阳，雾霾天气中的毛泽东雕像。 REUTERS/Stringer
2008年7月4日，河北唐山俯瞰图。 REUTERS/Stringer
2013年5月2日，北京，一名男子戴着防毒面具行走在街道上。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2013年1月29日，北京，汽车在雾霾天气中行驶。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
