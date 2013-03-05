上海集装箱村 Living in a shipping container
2013年3月4日，上海市郊，当地村民利用废弃集装箱改造的简易房屋里居住了大量外地务工人员。 REUTERS/Aly Song
这些由集装箱改建的房子，每间一个月租金大约500元。 REUTERS/Aly Song
居住在这里的人大多从事废品回收和汽车修理等行业。 REUTERS/Aly Song
集装箱内部景观。REUTERS/Aly Song
集装箱屋内亮起灯光。 REUTERS/Aly Song
一名居民在屋外做饭。 REUTERS/Aly Song
一个孩子在集装箱屋外玩耍。 REUTERS/Aly Song
集装箱居民区。REUTERS/Aly Song
