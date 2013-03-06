版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 6日 星期三 14:38 BJT

上海集装箱村 Living in a shipping container

2013年3月4日，上海市郊，当地村民利用废弃集装箱改造的简易房屋里居住了大量外地务工人员。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年3月4日，上海市郊，当地村民利用废弃集装箱改造的简易房屋里居住了大量外地务工人员。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 3月 5日 星期二
2013年3月4日，上海市郊，当地村民利用废弃集装箱改造的简易房屋里居住了大量外地务工人员。 REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
1 / 8
这些由集装箱改建的房子，每间一个月租金大约500元。 REUTERS/Aly Song

这些由集装箱改建的房子，每间一个月租金大约500元。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 3月 5日 星期二
这些由集装箱改建的房子，每间一个月租金大约500元。 REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
2 / 8
居住在这里的人大多从事废品回收和汽车修理等行业。 REUTERS/Aly Song

居住在这里的人大多从事废品回收和汽车修理等行业。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 3月 5日 星期二
居住在这里的人大多从事废品回收和汽车修理等行业。 REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
3 / 8
集装箱屋内部景观。REUTERS/Aly Song

集装箱屋内部景观。REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 3月 6日 星期三
集装箱屋内部景观。REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
4 / 8
集装箱屋内亮起灯光。 REUTERS/Aly Song

集装箱屋内亮起灯光。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 3月 5日 星期二
集装箱屋内亮起灯光。 REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
5 / 8
一名居民在屋外做饭。 REUTERS/Aly Song

一名居民在屋外做饭。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 3月 5日 星期二
一名居民在屋外做饭。 REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
6 / 8
一个孩子在集装箱屋外玩耍。 REUTERS/Aly Song

一个孩子在集装箱屋外玩耍。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 3月 5日 星期二
一个孩子在集装箱屋外玩耍。 REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
7 / 8
集装箱居民区。REUTERS/Aly Song

集装箱居民区。REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 3月 5日 星期二
集装箱居民区。REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
8 / 8
重播
下一图片集
两会花絮 CPPCC & NPC 2013

两会花絮 CPPCC & NPC 2013

下一个

两会花絮 CPPCC & NPC 2013

两会花絮 CPPCC & NPC 2013

(Reuters) -2013年两会正值中国政府领导人换届，备受海内外瞩目。

2013年 3月 6日
“反美斗士”查韦斯去世 Hugo Chavez Died

“反美斗士”查韦斯去世 Hugo Chavez Died

(Reuters) - 身患癌症的委内瑞拉总统查韦斯3月5日去世，终年58岁。副总统马杜罗将暂代总统权力，选举将在未来30天内举行。

2013年 3月 6日
24小时时事新闻(3月6日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(3月6日) 24Hours

(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2013年 3月 5日
2013年全球富豪榜 The World's Billionaires

2013年全球富豪榜 The World's Billionaires

(Reuters) -福布斯日前发布2013年全球亿万富豪榜，来自墨西哥的电信大亨卡洛斯·斯利姆·埃卢连续第四年蝉联全球首富的桂冠，其净资产达到730亿美元，相比2012年的690亿美元再上一层楼。

2013年 3月 5日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.

Dior goes to Tokyo

Dior goes to Tokyo

Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐