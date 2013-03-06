上海集装箱村 Living in a shipping container
2013年3月4日，上海市郊，当地村民利用废弃集装箱改造的简易房屋里居住了大量外地务工人员。 REUTERS/Aly Song
这些由集装箱改建的房子，每间一个月租金大约500元。 REUTERS/Aly Song
居住在这里的人大多从事废品回收和汽车修理等行业。 REUTERS/Aly Song
集装箱屋内部景观。REUTERS/Aly Song
集装箱屋内亮起灯光。 REUTERS/Aly Song
一名居民在屋外做饭。 REUTERS/Aly Song
一个孩子在集装箱屋外玩耍。 REUTERS/Aly Song
集装箱居民区。REUTERS/Aly Song
下一个
两会花絮 CPPCC & NPC 2013
(Reuters) -2013年两会正值中国政府领导人换届，备受海内外瞩目。
“反美斗士”查韦斯去世 Hugo Chavez Died
(Reuters) - 身患癌症的委内瑞拉总统查韦斯3月5日去世，终年58岁。副总统马杜罗将暂代总统权力，选举将在未来30天内举行。
24小时时事新闻(3月6日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
2013年全球富豪榜 The World's Billionaires
(Reuters) -福布斯日前发布2013年全球亿万富豪榜，来自墨西哥的电信大亨卡洛斯·斯利姆·埃卢连续第四年蝉联全球首富的桂冠，其净资产达到730亿美元，相比2012年的690亿美元再上一层楼。
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman
Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.