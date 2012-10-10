实拍香港棺材房 Living in coffins
香港房价昂贵，租金达到高位，继笼屋、板间屋之后，香港出现在公寓内用木板搭砌的多层“棺材房”。(摄于2012年10月9日) REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
整个房屋面积约为50平米，里面住着24个租房者。(人们呆在公共区域。) REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
每个小“棺材房”长约2米、宽70厘米，租金为1,450港币。(一名男子躺在房间里。) In REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
顶层租客要爬梯上下。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
租房者需共用一个厨房和卫生间。(公共区域的电视机。) REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
每个小房间也有独立“柜门”开关。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
居住条件简陋。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
一名男子站在棺材房中间。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
通过棺材房窗户看到外面的公寓楼。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
拥有棺材房的公寓大楼。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
下一个
超现实艺术 Surreal art
(Reuters) - 艺术家们创作出极富创意的雕塑和装置作品，带给观众具有冲击力的超现实立体效果。
查韦斯赢得委内瑞拉总统选举 Chavez revels in victory
(Reuters) -在10月7日的 委内瑞拉总统选举中，据对90%的选票统计，现任总统查韦斯赢得54.42%的选票，击败反对派总统候选人卡普里莱斯，成功连任。
超现实艺术 Surreal art
(Reuters) -
24小时时事新闻(10月9日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
Inside a world-class wine collection
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.