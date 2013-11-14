版本:
2013年 11月 14日

走近“狼人”家族 Werewolf syndrome

在尼泊尔山区有这样一个特殊的“狼人”家族，38岁的母亲Devi Budhathoki和三个孩子都患有先天性多毛症。(摄于2013年10月22日) REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2013年 11月 14日
多毛症是一种极其罕见的基因紊乱疾病，会导致人类出现“返祖”现象，如全身长满毛发。(Devi在家中简陋的厨房里做饭。)REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2013年 11月 14日
Devi和孩子们的前额及身体其它地方都长满毛发。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2013年 11月 14日
尽管孩子们外表与常人不同，但他们与其他孩子一样在当地的学校学习。(姐姐Manjura在学校上课。)REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2013年 11月 14日
放学后，Niraj和妹妹Mandira在家中做作业。REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2013年 11月 14日
离住所不远处，就是家里的羊圈，这些家畜是一家人的经济来源。(Devi和她刚满7岁的小女儿Mandira站在畜舍旁说笑。)REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2013年 11月 14日
因为担心孩子们不能融入社会和学校生活，母亲Devi决定带着孩子们去首都加德满都的医院做激光治疗。REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2013年 11月 11日
目前医学上对这种先天性多毛症尚没有非常有效的治疗方案，只能依靠激光治疗短暂性地去除毛发。(Niraj在家附近的小溪里饮水。)REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2013年 11月 11日
治疗狼人综合症也可能导致其它后遗症，包括疤痕、皮肤炎症或者过敏等。(Niraj和同学们在一起。)REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2013年 11月 14日
狼人综合征根据严重程度可分为全身型和局部型。REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2013年 11月 14日
狼人综合症可以是先天的，也可以是在后天逐渐形成的。(7岁的小女儿Mandira与村里的孩子们玩耍。)REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2013年 11月 14日
Mandira由于年纪太小，目前还不能接受激光治疗。REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2013年 11月 14日
护士为姐姐Manjura的激光脱毛治疗做准备。REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2013年 11月 14日
为了保护眼睛和其他皮肤，需要带上护目镜和保护性装置后才能接受激光治疗。(Niraj接受激光治疗。)REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2013年 11月 14日
在激光前，先要用刀片把多余的毛发剃掉。(母亲Devi接受激光治疗。)REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2013年 11月 14日
做完激光脱毛治疗后，母亲Devi抚摸着女儿Manjura“干净”的脸蛋。REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2013年 11月 11日
做完激光脱毛治疗后，母亲Devi与孩子们的合影。REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2013年 11月 14日
