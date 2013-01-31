与狼共舞 Living With Wolves
现年79岁的德国男子维尔纳·弗罗因德(Werner Freund)因一组“与狼共食”的图片引发关注。REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
维尔纳曾是一名伞兵，退役后在德国西南部城市梅尔齐希与狼群生活了40余年，期间养了29只狼。 REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
在数十年间，维尔纳不但逐步了解狼的生活习性，更是融入到了它们的生活圈子中，树立起自己的绝对权威，成为了当之无愧的“头狼”。 FREUTERS/Lisi Niesner
维尔纳于1972年在梅尔齐希郊区建立占地25英亩的野生狼园，所饲养的29匹狼来自世界6个不同地区，包括欧洲、西伯利亚、加拿大、北极和蒙古地区。 REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
维尔纳为狼群准备美餐——鹿肉。 REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
狼群默契的等待“头狼”维尔纳先吃第一口，这一行为表示维尔纳在狼群中的“君王”地位。 REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
有时维尔纳会用嘴给狼群喂食，表示亲近与关爱。 REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
狼群则用舔脸和在维尔纳身旁嬉戏的方式回应，表达对他的绝对信任。 REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
“深情”一吻。 REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
维尔纳表示，要赢得狼群的尊重，就必须成为一匹狼，这就是为什么我能成为它们的领袖。 REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
有时候，维尔纳坐在雪地上，仰天长啸，他看起来已经完全融入到狼群首领这个角色中。 REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
休息时，狼群会凑到维尔纳身边嬉戏，或表示敬意。 REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
维尔纳与妻子在家中合影。 REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
