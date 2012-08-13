伦敦奥运闭幕式 London Closing Ceremony
2012年8月12日，伦敦奥运会闭幕式在在伦敦碗隆重举行，上演一场英国流行乐盛典，持续两个多星期的奥运会由此落下帷幕。美国以46枚金牌的成绩居于本届奥运会金牌榜首位，中国队以38枚金牌排名第二。 REUTERS/Pawemore
辣妹组合16年后重聚献唱伦敦奥运闭幕式。 REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
维多利亚领衔辣妹组合激情献唱。 REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
101个雕像碎片组成披头士主唱、约翰·列侬(John Lennon)的脸。REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
英国流行音乐女歌手杰西·J(Jessie J)身穿肉色性感装，激情献唱。 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
表演者帽子上戴着发光的灯泡。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
英国DJ组合Fatboy Slim演唱歌曲。REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
英国著名歌手乔治·迈克尔(George Michael)。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
凯特·摩斯等8位超级名模入场走秀。 REUTERS/David Gray
运动员站在名模乔治亚·梅·贾格尔(Georgia May Jagger)巨幅海报前面。 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
宠物店男孩(Pet Shop Boy)乘车入场表演。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
英国喜剧演员拉塞尔·布兰德(Russell Brand)演唱披头士经典曲目《I am the Walrus》。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
标志性建筑大本钟。 REUTERS/David Gray
大提琴演奏。 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
闭幕式上的文艺表演。 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
精彩纷呈。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
表演现场的大炮。REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
表演者身穿蓝色衣服。REUTERS/David Gray
表演者挥舞英国国旗。REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
精彩表演。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
表演者骑自行车进场。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
英伦经典出租车。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
焰火绽放。 REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
英国电音组合“宠物店男孩”(Pet Shop Boys)呈现精彩表演。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
两届格莱美奖得主安妮·蓝妮克丝(Annie Lennox)炫酷造型演唱自己1993年的作品《小鸟》。REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
闭幕式上的奥运圣火和五环旗。 REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
在英国国歌奏响时，演员挥舞国旗。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
运动员入场时，举着的各国国旗。REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
墨西哥运动员带面具入场。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
英国体操队员路易·史密斯(Louis Smith)驾驶滑行车入场。REUTERS/Phil Noble
希腊运动员入场。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
男子马拉松冠军、乌干达选手基普罗蒂奇(Stephen Kiprotich)入场。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
英国运动员卡特琳娜·约翰逊·汤普森(Katarina Johnson-Thompson)入场时拍照。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
旗手举着各国国旗。 REUTERS/Chris Helgren
奥运五环与圣火。REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
下一个
奥运奖牌掩盖下的中国体育举国体制 China Sport Systems
(Reuters) - 中国选手在伦敦奥运会夺得大量奖牌，再一次展示中国的体育能力，但另一方面也凸显了举国体育机制的一些缺点。
本周中国区精选(8月3日-10日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦8月3日至8月10日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
伦敦奥运成110米栏滑铁卢 罕见11人退赛 Olympic 110m Hurdles
(Reuters) - 伦敦成为众多110米栏选手的滑铁卢，从资格赛到决赛共计11人退赛，除了刘翔和罗伯斯因伤退赛外，还有9名选手因为受伤或打栏等原因没有完成比赛。
奥运赛场名人多 VIP's at the Games
(Reuters) - 2012年伦敦奥运会如火如荼的举行，这场四年一度的奥运盛典吸引了总统、富豪等众多名人前来观赛和加油。
精选图集
Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates
Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
Extreme collectors
Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.
Britain's next top dog
Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State
Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.
Brexit from the beginning
A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.
Chile's devastating wildfires
Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
Kids Choice Awards
Highlights from the 2017 Kids Choice Awards.