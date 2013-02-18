伦敦时尚盛宴 London Fashion Show 2013
2013伦敦秋冬时装周于2月15日开幕，为期五天的时装周将上演56场T台秀，华美霓裳争奇斗艳，演绎绝美风情。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
模特们展示坦波丽品牌(Temperley)新装。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
英国超模卡拉·迪瓦伊(Cara Delevingne)展示马修·威廉姆森(Matthew Williamson)品牌新装。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
卡拉·迪瓦伊展示黑色酷装。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
模特卓丹·邓(Jourdan Dunn)走秀。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
模特展示流行歌手蕾哈娜与品牌RiverIsland合作的时装。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
模特们展示加拿大设计师Jean-pierre Braganza的新品服装。 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
一名模特展示荷兰屋(House of Holland)品牌服装。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
莫斯奇诺(Moschino Cheap And Chic)品牌时装。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
薇薇安·威斯特伍德品牌服装展示朋克风。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Fyodor Golan品牌服装带给大家优雅如画般的魅力。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
佐伊乔丹(Zoe Jordan)品牌服装简洁大方。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Bora Aksu秀场带有土耳其风格，展现复古民族风。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
PPQ品牌服装洋溢着一种浓浓的复古味道。 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
极致诱惑。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
雪之女王。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
酷炫眼镜风。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
未来女战士。 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
高贵小姐。 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
