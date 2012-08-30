伦敦残奥会开幕式 London Paralympics 2012
2012年8月29日，第14届夏季残奥会开幕式在英国伦敦举行，美轮美奂的布景，无与伦比的氛围令人印象深刻。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
残奥会开幕式的名称为“启蒙”，核心是“探索”，时间从牛顿所在的18世纪开始。有3,000名成年残疾人和100名残疾儿童参加开幕式演出，其中包括伤残士兵和曾参加过残奥赛事的运动员。(一名伤残士兵手拿火炬。)REUTERS/more
开幕式共分“米兰达”、“英国女王”、“运动精神”以及“传承力量”等十一幕演出。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
来自160个国家和地区的4,200名运动员将角逐20个大项300个小项的奖牌，这是有史以来参赛人数最多的一届残奥会。(英国代表团入场。) REUTERS/Toby Melville
英国著名物理学家斯蒂芬·霍金亮相，送上开篇词。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
雨伞的主题元素运用将贯穿整个开幕式。设计师将雨伞形容英国的精髓，具有无限的戏剧表现力。REUTERS/Toby Melville
巨型苹果道具。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
英国著名雕塑家马克·奎因的雕塑名作《怀孕的艾莉森·拉普》的复制品。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
600名志愿者围绕在中心巨伞下，手持雨伞载歌载舞。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
震撼表演现场。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
11枚残奥会冠军得主英国著名残疾人运动员坦妮·格蕾-汤普森(Tanni Grey-Thompson)升起到空中。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
一名演员在巨型苹果道具上。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
宏观场面。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
英国史上第一枚残奥会金牌获得者玛格丽特·莫恩(Margaret Maughan)点燃由200片铜花瓣构成的主火炬。REUTERS/Toby Melville
主火炬点燃现场。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
残奥会主火炬熊熊燃烧。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
运动员聚集在火炬周围。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
英国国旗入场。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
中国代表团亮相，张立新担任旗手。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
伊丽莎白女王。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
英国首相卡梅伦及妻子萨曼莎，威廉王子和凯特王妃出席开幕式。 REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
下一个
时尚界忠告美副总统候选人瑞安：人靠衣装 Paul Ryan
(Reuters) -本月早些时候罗姆尼确定保罗·瑞安为其竞选搭档，成为美国共和党副总统候选人，时尚界对其穿着大加抨击。时尚达人建议，瑞安该花时间去给自己好好挑选衣服。他们认为：瑞安真需要有人帮忙打点他的衣柜。
Shadows of the Three Gorges
(Reuters) -
24小时时事新闻(8月30日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
奥普拉蝉联福布斯名人收入榜榜首 Highest-paid Celebrities 2012
(Reuters) -美国知名财经杂志《福布斯》公布2012年度美国名人收入榜，脱口秀女王奥普拉·温弗里以1.65亿美元的巨额收入连续第四年蝉联冠军，虽然奥普拉与Discovery Communications合资组成的OWN有线电视频道不是很成功，但估计她旗下的电视节目《Dr. Phil》、《Rachael...
精选图集
Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State
Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.
Brexit from the beginning
A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.
Chile's devastating wildfires
Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
Kids Choice Awards
Highlights from the 2017 Kids Choice Awards.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Car bomb explodes in Mogadishu
A car bomb explodes near a hotel on a busy street in the Somali capital.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.