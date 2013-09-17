版本:
2013年 9月 17日

伦敦时尚街拍 London street style

伦敦时装周盛大开幕，街头成为时尚新阵地。本组照片为您捕捉街头时尚风，做当下最IN潮人。(9月16日，伦敦萨默塞特宫外，两名时装设计师的服饰呼应有致。) REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2013年 9月 17日
时尚历史学家、作家Amber Jane Butchart身穿皮衣外套，几何图形裤子，头戴猫耳发夹，个性中不失可爱。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2013年 9月 17日
(由左至右)乐队"Plastic"成员展示运动个性风。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2013年 9月 17日
时尚博主们的另类民族风。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2013年 9月 17日
大红西装成为男士最IN单品。 REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

2013年 9月 17日
时尚博主Stella Kattermann的荧光黄高跟鞋成为最大亮点。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2013年 9月 17日
大热针织元素。 REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

2013年 9月 17日
优雅混搭。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2013年 9月 17日
黑白配，永不过时的经典。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2013年 9月 17日
时尚达人头顶黑色气球，创意搞怪。 REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

2013年 9月 17日
设计师Tani Nichols以简约白T搭配红色短裙，个性中不失风情。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2013年 9月 17日
时尚博主展现学院风潮。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2013年 9月 17日
化妆师Olga Stepanenko御姐范儿十足。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2013年 9月 17日
时尚博主展现可爱风。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2013年 9月 17日
时尚辣妈。 REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

2013年 9月 17日
伦敦时装周的粉丝们穿衣搭配毫不逊色。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2013年 9月 17日
等待时装秀开场的时尚达人。 REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

2013年 9月 17日
绿色风衣尽展优雅气质。 REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

2013年 9月 17日
混搭高手。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2013年 9月 17日
歌手Editor Olivia的荧光黄外套成为亮点。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2013年 9月 17日
经典装扮。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2013年 9月 17日
伦敦街头，时尚随处可见。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2013年 9月 17日
创意搞怪的混搭。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2013年 9月 17日
绅士潮男。 REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

2013年 9月 17日
简约时尚风。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2013年 9月 17日
时尚设计师Dee Zaine以黑色镂空蕾丝内搭抢镜。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2013年 9月 17日
时尚设计师Kokko poses的潮男形象。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2013年 9月 17日
时尚博主展现萝莉风。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2013年 9月 17日
