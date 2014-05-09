委内瑞拉民众排长队购买日用品 Long lines in Venezuela
为遏制委内瑞拉通胀飙升，总统马杜罗总统对所有日用品价格实施管制，民众需排队购买生活用品。(2014年5月2日，加拉加斯，市民在国营超市排队购物。) REUTERS/Jorge Silva
委内瑞拉政局今年2月以来持续出现动荡，反对派在首都及全国数十个城市举行大规模抗议，要求马杜罗辞职，有些抗议演变成暴力行动。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
持续的反政府示威加深了委内瑞拉的犯罪率、通胀率以及食品短缺问题。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
委内瑞拉90%的商品依靠进口，由于严格的物价控制以及外汇管制，委内瑞拉面临美元短缺，食品、药品、零件等市场供应不足，很多居民甚至不得不到邻国哥伦比亚购买食物。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
委内瑞拉中央银行从2009年起开始跟踪100种生活必需品的稀缺程度，2013年2月数据显示，在这100种商品中，有21种已经脱销。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
市民在凌晨4点在国营或者私营超市门前排队，等待早8点商场开门。(2月28日，圣克里斯托瓦尔，市民排队购买面包。) REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
通常要等到10点钟才能买到所需商品。(市民排队购买购买液化气。) REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
由于购买日用品的队伍太长，须在市民手腕写上号码维持秩序。 REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
为防止市民抢购商品，政府还规定人们要按照身份证号码每周轮流购物。 REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
但即便通宵排队也可能一无所获，政府规定每个人只能买4升牛奶、2升油和2公斤糖。(2013年11月27日，加拉加斯，一个男孩在国营超市等待结帐。) REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
委内瑞拉总统马杜罗表示，目前走私食品的利润已经超过贩卖可卡因。(2013年11月15日，加拉加斯，一个男孩购物后离开百货公司。) REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
据委内瑞拉塔奇拉州州政府估计，当地有40%的食品供应被走私到邻国哥伦比亚。(2013年11月28日，市民排队进入商店购物。)REUTERS/Jorge Silva
出现去年5月超市、商店无手纸可卖的“厕纸事件”，委内瑞拉民众早已“见怪不怪”。(2013年5月17日，加拉加斯，顾客排队购买厕纸。)REUTERS/Jorge Silva
委内瑞拉负责经济事务的副总统拉米雷斯表示，委内瑞拉政府将通过整顿市场建立经济新秩序，使国民经济逐步回归“必要的平衡”。(2013年5月17日，加拉加斯一超市内空荡荡货架。) REUTERS/Jorge Silva
