香港女性成全球最长寿人群 Longest lived women

香港女性2011年平均寿命达到86.7岁，打破日本女性保持了26年的纪录，成为全球最长寿人群。(2011年3月7日，香港，一名模特在商场促销活动中展示美容疗程。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip

当地专家认为香港女性长寿得益于如下几个因素：香港医疗水平先进且费用不高、市民热爱运动以及拥有健康的饮食习惯。(2003年11月10日，一位老人在医院注射流感疫苗。) REUTERS/Kin Cheung

虽然数十年来日本女性一直是世界最长寿人群，2010年预期寿命为85.9岁，但由于日本去年蒙受的灾害等原因，日本女性预期寿命下降到2011年的85.9岁。据日本厚生劳动省的报告，男性预期寿命也出现了类似的下降趋势。(2010年6月21日，香港，老人在社区流动护理所接受记忆力训练。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

香港中文大学社会工作学系教授黄洪表示，虽说长寿是福，但老年人没有任何真正的经济或收入保障。(2012年1月19日，香港，一位老人坐在其4.1平方米的居所内。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2006年3月7日，一位村民参加驱鬼仪式。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年1月16日，模特们在香港时装周上展示新款内衣。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2012年6月28日，林郑月娥(右三)被命名为香港特别行政区政府第六任政务司司长。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2009年4月30日，一名清洁工给电梯消毒预防禽流感。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2012年1月9日，香港，法官戴着法官帽出席香港法律年度开启典礼。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2005年9月2日，老年人领取免费大米。 REUTERS/Paul Yeung PY/PN

2012年3月16日，一名女子(右)在苹果专卖店购买iPad。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2004年2月14日，老年夫妇在情人节举行集体婚礼。 REUTERS/Kin Cheung KC/fa

2008年2月6日，一名女性交易员在证交所工作。 REUTERS/Victor Fraile

2003年5月2日，牛头角地区，一位老人在社区接受免费检查。REUTERS/Kin Cheung KC/RCS

2012年3月8日，游客在商场购物。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2006年7月1日，几名女子装扮成日本动漫《公主公主》中的人物，参加香港动漫电玩节。 REUTERS/Paul Yeung

