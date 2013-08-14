中国“剩女”的择偶难题 Love in China
2013年8月13日是中国传统节日七夕，快到30岁还不结婚的“剩女”们面临严峻选择。(摄于8月11日，上海) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
中国有近14亿人口，可选的男性多的是，但社会地位可能影响职业女性择偶范围。知名相亲节目主持人倪琳对路透表示，中国人往往觉得婚姻中男性应该在各方面都更强，包括身高、年龄、受教育水平和薪水。(5月18日，上海，人们参加相亲活more
中国男性人口更多。2011年的统计数据显示，70后剩男人数为70后剩女的两倍。但和剩女不同，剩男往往住在小城市，也挣不了多少钱。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
上海市政府试图帮助这些大龄“剩女”，经常举办集体相亲活动。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
8月11日，上海人民广场上的相亲人士的个人资料。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
家长带着子女的个人资料为其挑选合适人选。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
7月20日，一名女子在相亲活动中用手机扫描二维码，用来分享个人信息。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
人们身穿泳装参加相亲活动。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
7月28日，上海电视台婚恋节目《相约星期六》录制现场。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
相亲者的父母在录制现场交谈。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
7月27日，女嘉宾参加上海东方卫视《百里挑一》节目。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
6月16日，上海举行婚庆博览会，一对情侣挑选婚纱。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
试婚床。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
挑钻戒。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
拍摄婚纱照。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
