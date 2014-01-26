喜迎龙年 Lunar New Year
2014年农历甲午马年即将到来，街头巷尾“年味”浓厚，以表达人们对新年的美好展望。(1月24日，上海浦东街头挂起红灯笼。) REUTERS/Aly Song
D1月24日，北京海洋馆，潜水员在鲟鱼池中上演“水下舞龙”。 REUTERS/China Daily
1月24日，北京某公园，孩子们在红灯笼下玩耍。 REUTERS/China Daily
1月23日，云南昆明，一场促销活动的主角--猩猩“毛毛”与小马玩偶合影，引发路人围观。 REUTERS/Stringer
1月19日，江苏南京，一名工匠在摊位上制作马年生肖手工艺品。 REUTERS/Sean Yong
1月20日，南京古城镇，演员排练民俗祭祀舞蹈“跳五猖”，迎接即将到来的农历新年。 REUTERS/Sean Yong
1月24日，江苏南京，一户商铺将门脸装饰成财神帽。 REUTERS/Sean Yong
1月18日，在由宁波开往成都的列车上，一名乘客打哈欠。2014年春运从1月16日起至2月24日止，为期40天。 REUTERS/Stringer
1月22日，在有深圳开往郑州的列车上，乘务员清扫堆积如山的垃圾。据国家发改委初步预测，今年春运客运量将达到36.23亿人次，比上年增加2亿人次。 REUTERS/Stringer
全球华人举办各式活动喜迎传统新年。(1月12日，新加坡民众布置巨型财神雕塑，庆祝即将到来的传统春节。) REUTERS/Edgar Su
1月24日，新加坡唐人街装饰一新，年味甚浓。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
新加坡唐人街内出售的干果年货。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
一名顾客在唐人街内选购年货。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
新加坡唐人街，一位店主出售传统春联。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
新加坡市民在唐人街内围观生肖图谱。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
1月23日，马来西亚吉隆坡，一家商场悬挂红灯笼，迎接农历新年。 REUTERS/Samsul Said
1月21日，越南河内，一家店铺出售鱼形新年挂件，寓意“年年有余”。 REUTERS/Kham
