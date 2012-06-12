奢侈品在中国 Luxury Goods in China
中国目前是全球第三大个人奢侈品市场，市场规模至少为1,600亿元。预计未来三年，中国将超过日本和美国，成为全球最大个人奢侈品市场，消费额高达1,800亿元。(2012年6月4日，上海IFC商场内的香奈儿品牌店。) REUmore
贝恩咨询称，2012年中国奢侈品市场料将增长18%至20%，远远超过欧美和日本的个位数增长预期。(摄于2008年8月28日，澳门) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
LV目前在中国约有38家门店，包括广西等偏远地区，但随着LVMH在中国的发展，这一品牌渐渐失去了彰显身份的标记作用。日本大约有57家LV门店。(2011年3月8日，上海，一家LV专卖店。) REUTERS/Aly Sonmore
奥黛丽·赫本所青睐的LV Speedy手提包，多年来一直是中国女性最渴望拥有的奢侈品。(2012年6月4日，上海IFC商场，一名女子经过LV品牌店。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
China Market Research Group董事总经理Shaun Rein表示，真正的有钱人，真正的百万富翁，他们不会想买LV或Gucci，因为这些品牌过于普通。(2012年6月4日，上海IFC商场，一名女子经more
贝恩近期研究显示，许多中国消费者现在希望拥有Hermes。在中国消费者最想购买的奢侈品品牌中，Hermes排在Gucci和LV之后位列第三。(摄于2012年3月8日，爱马仕手提包) REUTERS/Sigit Pamunmore
2010年10月5日，美国马里兰州舍维查斯，从中国互联网上所购买到的假LV包包。美国海关和其它司法执行机构2009年共查获近15,000件仿制品，其中80%来自中国，其中中国互联网上销售的假名牌，几乎可以假乱真。 REUmore
6月8日，摩根汽车在北京国际顶级生活品牌(奢侈品)博览会上发布Aero Coupe全新车型。 REUTERS/David Gray
5月21日，伦敦高级珠宝商格拉夫在香港举行IPO路演，供展览的“美洲之星”(左)，是世界上最大的阿斯切型D色无瑕钻石，重达100.57克拉。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
3月27日，中国西北地区宁夏红集团的创办人张金山从一名德国人手中买下大慕爱酒庄(Chateau du Grand Moueys)。该酒庄位于波尔多两海之间产区(Entre-Deux-Mers)卡比安村庄附近，占地170公more
2月10日，香港，米其林三星世界名厨Umberto Bombana饭店提供的美食。 REUTERS/Andy Ho
2011年8月16日，天津，一名服务员在基辅号航母舰酒店的豪华总统套房内打扫。REUTERS/Jason Lee
下一个
法罗群岛捕鲸场面血腥 Whaling in the Faroe Islands
(Reuters) -作为丹麦自治省的北欧法罗群岛当地居民举行传统的捕鲸活动，鲸鱼的鲜血将海水染红。
24小时时事新闻(6月12日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
欧洲杯太太团 EURO-2012-SOCCER-PLAYERS-GIRLFRIENDS
(Reuters) - 2012年欧洲杯激战正酣，球星们的女友团和太太团随队出征，有名模、美女记者、电视明星和歌坛巨星，成为球场上靓丽的风景线。
奥运食谱大公开 An Olympic diet of Turkey
(Reuters) - 伦敦奥运会即将举行，各国营养师为运动员准备的每一份食谱都经过精确的营养和卡路里计算，本组照片全面公开土耳其选手的“奥运食谱”。
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.