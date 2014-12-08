里昂灯光节展现璀璨城市
12月5日，2014年度法国里昂灯光节拉开帷幕。(12月4日，里昂主教座堂。) REUTERS/Robert Pratta
在为期四天的灯光节里，里昂城被各色创意无限的灯光装饰照得有如白昼。(12月5日，游客观看声光表演“里昂--灯影之地”。) REUTERS/Robert Pratta
灯光节吸引邻国的瑞士、德国、比利时等欧洲国家乃至全世界游客前来参观游玩。 REUTERS/Robert Pratta
为了不影响灯光效果，整座城市的路灯都临时包上红色外模，以便于呈现出更好的灯光效果。 REUTERS/Robert Pratta
12月5日，节日在主题为“夜之梦”的摩天轮灯光秀中拉开序幕。 REUTERS/Robert Pratta
随后上演“夜的节奏”、“烟火表演”、“色即无”等主题灯光秀，如梦如幻，人流如潮。 REUTERS/Robert Pratta
值得一提的是，尽管现代灯节的装饰灯光越用越多，但随着节能技术的不断改进，每年灯节期间的耗电量不断下降。REUTERS/Robert Pratta
里昂大教堂的灯光用色大胆、图案新颖，创意独特。 REUTERS/Robert Pratta
声光表演“里昂--灯影之地”让美术馆馆藏名画里的人物一个个活了过来，和歌剧院的明星们在这两座建筑的外墙和沃土广场上狂欢。 REUTERS/Robert Pratta
声光表演“里昂--灯影之地”还吸引真人音乐艺人和舞者加入表演，让人分不清梦境与现实。 REUTERS/Robert Pratta
声光表演“里昂--灯影之地”华彩一幕。 REUTERS/Robert Pratta
春意盎然。REUTERS/Robert Pratta
奇幻森林。 REUTERS/Robert Pratta
