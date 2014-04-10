澳门房价畸高 当地人被迫移居他乡 Macau
作为世界赌城之一，澳门正力争在未来三年开设更多新酒店，总计房间数超过1.7万间，以迎接如潮水般涌入的大陆游客。(2012年10月10日，大陆游客经过赌场。)REUTERS/Bobby Yip
然而，预计在同一时期兴建的供本地人居住的经济房大约只有4,000套。(2014年3月17日，一名游客在澳门拍照。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
自1999年回归之后，澳门开放博彩业及旅游业的发展为当地经济带来巨大变化，但繁荣背后暗藏矛盾，如贫富悬殊、基础设施建设缓慢。(一处老住宅区。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
澳门为全球房价最高的地区之一，排名超过本就名列全球最高房价排行榜的香港。(居民区。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
澳门的面积仅为曼哈顿的三分之一。(老居民区俯瞰图。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
根据官方预估，到2016年，澳门人口预计将跃增20%，达到70万。(旧区街道。)REUTERS/Bobby Yip
今年澳门物价预计上涨10-20%，加上新的大型度假村的开张，当地的物价形势可能进一步恶化。(街道旁，一名女子在垃圾箱内翻捡物品。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
澳门政府在今年3月推出1,900套经济房，申请的人数超过40万。(一位老人步过街道。)REUTERS/Bobby Yip
根据澳门政府数据，自2009年以来，澳门房价已经上涨了两倍。(居民等候交通信号灯。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
在房价上涨的同时，澳门博彩业收入也在随之增长。(澳門新葡京赌场酒店。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
澳门去年博彩业收入总计达450亿美元，几乎是拉斯维加斯、澳大利亚和新加坡博彩业收入总和的三倍。(一名男子在模拟赌场内学习赌博。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
博彩业是澳门经济的支柱，博彩业税收收入占当地政府收入的80%以上。(新葡京酒店附近的奢华购物商店。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
澳门立法会议员及地产咨询师称，由于在经济房方面缺乏长期规划，澳门贫富差距扩大，就连一些收入较高的博彩业外籍高管也发现澳门让人望而却步。(街头一景。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
澳门当地政府称，他们会继续“留意”影响本地房地产市场的外部经济变化，及时采取增加土地供应、推出公共住房等措施，具体将视情况而定。(老年人在社区锻炼身体。)REUTERS/Bobby Yip
由于大多数房产被购买后处于闲置状态，加上缺乏规划中的经济房项目，澳门当地人觉得他们正日益被边缘化。(一名游客拍摄渡轮。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
