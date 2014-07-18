马航客机在乌俄边境疑遭击落 Malaysia Plane Crash in Ukraine
2014年7月17日，马来西亚航空MH17航班在乌克兰东部疑遭击落，机上近300人全部遇难。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
美国称，马航这架从阿姆斯特丹飞往吉隆坡的波音777飞机“炸飞至天际之外”，可能是遭地面发射的导弹袭击，乌克兰及俄罗斯则是相互指责。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
中国外交部周发表声明称，对于马来西亚航空公司客机在乌克兰坠毁一事感到震惊，并向遇难者表示深切哀悼。中国正在核实航班上是否有中国公民，并希望尽快查明原因。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
事故现场位于在叛军控制的顿涅茨克地区首府附近距俄乌边境40公里的Hrabove村庄周边。REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
事故现场。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
事故现场。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
事故现场。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
事故现场。REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
事故现场。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
飞机残骸。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
飞机残骸。REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
马来西亚总理纳吉布(右)就马航MH17航班在乌克兰东部地区的坠毁发表了声明。 REUTERS/Samsul Said
乌克兰总统波罗申科发表讲话，强调乌克兰军队并没有针对任何空中目标采取行动。他随后指出，坠机事件并非“天灾”，而是一次恐怖活动。REUTERS/Mykola Lazarenko/Pool
俄罗斯总统普京与官员为马航遇难者默哀。普京称乌克兰对马航客机坠毁承担责任。 REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
乌克兰基辅，民众在荷兰大使馆外悼念马航遇难者。 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
民众在悼念活动中摆放鲜花和蜡烛。 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
马来西亚吉隆坡国际机场，遇难者家属等待消息时痛哭。 REUTERS/Samsul Said
马来西亚吉隆坡国际机场，遇难者家属相拥着前往安置区。REUTERS/Olivia Harris
荷兰史基浦机场，遇难者家属乘坐公共汽车前往安置区。 REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
荷兰史基浦机场，遇难者家属相互拥抱。 REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
荷兰史基浦机场，遇难者家属准备乘坐汽车。 REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
荷兰史基浦机场，马来西亚航空的服务台。 REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos
