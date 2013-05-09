曼联传奇主帅弗格森宣布退休 Alex Ferguson Retires
2013年5月8日，英超冠军曼联俱乐部证实，主帅弗格森将在本赛季结束后退休，结束在曼联27年的主帅生涯。弗格森一手缔造了曼联的“红魔传奇”，是英超历史上最具影响力的主教练。(摄于2009年9月15日，伊斯坦布尔)REUTmore
弗格森自1986年担任曼联队主教练以来，他率领球队夺得38个冠军，其中包括最为重要的13个英超冠军、2个欧冠联赛冠军、5个足总杯冠军、4个联赛杯冠军，使曼联俱乐部成为世界上最大、最成功的足球俱乐部之一。(摄于2013年4more
弗格森执教生涯的顶峰是在1998至1999赛季，曼联在这一赛季获得了俱乐部史上的第一个“三冠王”，他本人也被英国女王册封为爵士。(摄于2011年12月6日，瑞士巴塞尔) REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
2012年12月26日，曼彻斯特，弗格森在英超联赛期间与曼联吉祥物“红魔弗雷德”握手。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
2011年11月5日，曼彻斯特，用来纪念弗格森执教曼联25周年的节目单。 REUTERS/Darren Staples
2011年5月25日，老特拉福德，弗格森拿着其球队夺得的英超冠军杯。 REUTERS/Darren Staples
2009年5月26日，罗马，弗格森在欧冠联赛决赛前领着球队训练。 REUTERS/Darren Staples
2008年8月10日，伦敦，曼联球员加里·内维尔(Gary Neville)拿着英格兰社区盾杯向弗格森微笑。 REUTERS/Darren Staples
2007年9月23日，曼彻斯特，弗格森在英超联赛期间与裁判争执。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
2003年8月13日，老特拉福德，弗格森与球员C罗(右)合影。英媒体《每日邮报》在得知弗格森即将退休后评选出其曼联执教生涯的5大成功引援，舒梅切尔、坎通纳、C罗、罗伊-基恩和范德萨入选。 REUTERS/Paul Sanmore
2002年10月13日，约翰内斯堡，弗格森为孩子们颁发奖牌。REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
2002年5月11日，曼彻斯特，弗格森陪着孙子、孙女们在球场上玩耍。 REUTERS/Ian Hodgson
2009年7月20日，弗格森与妻子Cathy合影。 REUTERS/Pool
1999年4月22日，弗格森与球员返回曼彻斯特期间，在飞机上庆祝球队打败尤文图斯。 REUTERS/Stringer
1994年5月8日，老特拉福德，弗格森(右)举起英超冠军杯。 REUTERS/Bob Collier
