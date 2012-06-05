加拿大肢解案嫌犯在柏林落网 Manhunt for Magnotta
2012年6月4日，加拿大肢解案嫌犯卢卡·罗科·马尼奥塔在德国柏林的一家网吧被捕。此前，加拿大政府对其发出了全球通缉令。(5月30日，蒙特利尔警察局网站上发布的马尼奥塔通缉资料。) REUTERS/Montreal Pomore
德国警方一名发言人证实，警方4日下午在位于柏林新克尔恩区的一家网吧逮捕29岁的马尼奥塔。根据警方的消息，当天下午早些时候，一名路人截住在新克尔恩区卡尔·马克思街的警方巡逻车，并向警方报告，在一家网吧看到了马尼奥塔。(国际more
目前，马尼奥塔已经被德国警方拘留，直到他被移交给加拿大当局。 REUTERS/Interpol/Handout
马尼奥塔是加拿大色情片演员，涉嫌杀害、肢解了32岁的中国学生林俊，并将作案视频上传至互联网上。据信，马尼奥塔用镐斧杀害了林俊，将其分尸并奸尸，随后向渥太华部分政党邮寄残肢。(5月30日，蒙特利尔警察局公布的马尼奥塔照片。more
5月31日，加拿大蒙特利尔，马尼奥塔居住的公寓大楼。 REUTERS/ Robert J. Galbraith
马尼奥塔的公寓。 REUTERS/ Robert J. Galbraith
公寓的一部分。 REUTERS/ Robert J. Galbraith
衣橱门上写的语言。 REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith
冰箱。 REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith
浴室。 REUTERS/ Robert J. Galbraith
马尼奥塔在案发后于5月26日逃往法国。(6月4日，巴黎的一家宾馆。) REUTERS/Julien Muguet
据法国媒体报道，马尼奥塔曾多次出现在巴黎的酒吧里。 REUTERS/Julien Muguet
法国警方消息显示，有人上周五晚上看到马尼奥塔在巴黎上了一辆开往柏林的长途大巴。(摄于长途汽车站。) REUTERS/Julien Muguet
6月4日，德国柏林，马尼奥塔落网的网吧，一名员工在网吧外面留影。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
马尼奥塔在网吧所使用的电脑。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
国际刑警组织提供的马尼奥塔照片。REUTERS/Interpol/Handout
