毛式精神治疗法 Mao-Era Style
北京市第一社会福利院附属的疗养院引进了一种治疗方法，通过让老人回到毛泽东时代，来帮助他们治疗老年痴呆症。(摄于2013年8月9日) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
治疗的房间装饰成极具特色的毛泽东年代。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
房间内挂有“毛主席万岁”等海报标语。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
房间内摆放的毛泽东半身塑像。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
老人们还要阅读并观看一些毛泽东时代的书籍及照片。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
镜子也是极具年代风格。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一位老人在接受治疗。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
在极具年代风格的房间内进行回忆和追溯。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一位老人治疗完毕走出房间。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
电视明星吸金榜 The Highest-Paid TV Personalities
(Reuters) -知名杂志《福布斯》公布电视明星收入排行榜，前《美国偶像》评委西蒙·考威尔(Simon Cowell)与美国传媒大王霍华德·斯特恩以9,500万美元的收入并列第一。
世界最不友好城市榜 Unfriendliest Cities
(Reuters) -美国康泰纳仕集团旗下名为《Cond Nast Traveler》的旅游杂志公布2012年度“世界最不友好城市”榜单，美国新泽西州的纽瓦克因为“居民素质不高”等因素排名第一。中国的广州、深圳亦入选该榜单，成为世界最不友好城市之一。
古怪的世界纪录 Weird world records 2013
(Reuters) -盘点千奇百怪的世界纪录。
重生娃娃真假难辨 Reborn Baby Dolls
(Reuters) -比利时艺术家比翠丝(Beatrice Van Landeghem)可制作一种“重生娃娃”，可按照小孩的照片客制化，把娃娃做得几乎跟真人没两样，主要用途是给因丧子或是怀念襁褓时期的孩子的父母亲当做纪念。
