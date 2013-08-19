毛氏精神疗法 Mao-Era Style
北京市第一社会福利院附属疗养院引进一种精神治疗法，通过回忆毛泽东时代，帮助患者治疗老年痴呆症。(摄于2013年8月9日) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
诊室装饰得极具毛泽东年代特色。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
墙上挂有“毛主席万岁”等海报标语。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
室内摆放的毛泽东半身塑像。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
患者们还要阅读一些毛泽东时代的书籍及照片。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
镜子也是极具年代风格。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一位老人接受治疗。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
患者根据医生的指导回忆和追溯往事。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一位患者治疗结束后离开。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
