泰国军方宣布戒严令禁止游行 Martial law in Thailand
2014年5月20日，泰国军方宣布全国军事戒严，以恢复秩序。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
此前六个月的反政府抗议导致该国政府停止运转。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
一位军方将领称，宣布戒严并不构成政变，而是为了应对日益恶化的安全形势。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
20日清晨，大量军车进入曼谷，部分重要街道被军方关闭。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
军方进驻部分重要电视台以控制电视播出。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
根据宣布的戒严令，支持和反对政府的抗议者都必须待在原地，不可以游行，以防止冲突发生。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
泰国宪法法庭于5月7日裁定总理英拉等人滥用权力，英拉及其九位部长下台。泰国随后陷入政治僵局。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
本次危机是被放逐的前总理他信(即英拉兄长)，和保皇派长达近十年的权力斗争的最新发展。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
这场角力已将泰国拖至衰退边缘。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
5月20日，曼谷，一名士兵在电视台大楼外警戒。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
当天，泰看守政府代总理尼瓦探隆在与国会上议院部分议员讨论当前该国政局的会议后称，他不会为了成立所谓的临时政府铺平道路而辞去看守政府代总理职务。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
泰中央选举委员会成员颂猜18日表示，因受时间限制，目前看原暂定于7月20日的大选已无法按计划举行，因此选委会与看守政府将不得不另行确定一个新的选举日期。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
