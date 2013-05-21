中国式相亲 Matchmaking in China 2013
中国男女婚恋观系列调查之剩男报告显示，高学历剩女多于男，广西剩男比例以34.9%位列全国第一，排名前十的江西、广东、福建、上海剩男比例均超过30%。(2013年5月18日，上海的一场相亲活动。) REUTERS/Carlmore
据《第六次人口普查数据》显示，80后非婚人口男女比例为136:100，70后非婚人口男女性别比达206:100，全国处于适婚年龄段的70后、80后人口中存在男女比例不平衡的问题，且年龄越大失衡越严重。同时，30-39岁男more
随着现在单身青年的不断增多、及其家里的催促和晚婚压力，社会出现了种类繁多的相亲方式，为这些“剩男”、“剩女”们牵线搭桥。(摄于2013年5月18日，上海) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
中国一些城市会举办大型相亲交友会，吸引了众多单身男女青年及父母参加。(2013年5月18日，上海举办相亲大会。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
在相亲大会上，会张贴单身者的详细资料。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名女子在相亲大会上拍摄单身青年的资料信息。(摄于2011年11月12日) REUTERS/Aly Song
为了帮助子女早日完成终身大事，父母们亲自出马怀揣照片为孩子们挑选合适对象，致使一些相亲活动变成了“父母会”。(摄于2013年5月19日，安徽合肥)REUTERS/Stringer
老人在相亲活动中查看单身青年的个人资料。(摄于2011年2月4日) REUTERS/Grace Liang
为了给男女双方提供更多的交流机会，主办方有时会在现场举行几分钟的快速约会活动。(摄于2012年5月26日，上海)REUTERS/Aly Song/Files
参与者需要在短短的几分钟内快速发问，再从中筛选出自己的心仪对象。 REUTERS/Aly Song
2011年11月12日，上海市举行“首届婚恋博览会”，吸引近万人报名参加。 REUTERS/Aly Song
活动现场设置寻缘墙、“非常勿扰”、有缘面对面、老爸老妈相亲团，以及有情人现场互动等环节，吸引了众多单身男女和亲友团参与互动。REUTERS/Aly Song
为了在上万名参与者中引人注目，一些单身青年想尽各种花招。 REUTERS/Aly Song
除了一些大型公益相亲会外，中国富豪也开始纷纷集体相亲，在全国海选约会对象。2009年12月20日，一场号称门票十万的富豪征婚派对在北京举行，出席活动的共43名富豪。REUTERS/Song Xiaonan/Handout
随着大众对相亲节目的关注与日俱增，各大电视台和网站推出独具特色的相亲节目，吸引观众的眼球。(2011年9月24日，北京，江苏电视台录制《非诚勿扰》。) REUTERS/Barry Huang
江苏卫视婚恋相亲节目《非诚勿扰》，自2010年初一经开播便获得巨大成功，引来各家电视台的纷纷效仿。 REUTERS/Barry Huang
在今年5月18日上海举行的万人相亲会中，20对新人举行了浪漫的集体婚礼，其中包括一对在第一届相亲会上相识相恋的情侣。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名新娘子展示结婚证。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
