中国式相亲 Matchmaking in China 2013
随着单身青年男女的不断增多，加上家庭的催促和晚婚压力，社会上出现了种类繁多的相亲方式，为“剩男剩女”们牵线搭桥。(2013年5月18日，上海的一场相亲活动。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
据《第六次人口普查数据》显示，80后非婚人口男女比例为136:100，70后非婚人口男女性别比达206:100。(摄于2012年5月26日，上海) REUTERS/Aly Song
因教育普及、社会形态和生活方式的快速改变等原因，大龄“剩男剩女”不断增多。(2013年5月18日，上海举办相亲大会。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
中国男女婚恋观系列调查之剩男报告显示，高学历剩女多于男，广西剩男比例以34.9%位列全国第一。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
众里寻“他”。(摄于2011年11月12日) REUTERS/Aly Song
为帮助子女早日完成终身大事，父母们亲自出马怀揣照片为孩子们挑选合适对象，致使一些相亲活动变成了“父母会”。(摄于2013年5月19日，安徽合肥)REUTERS/Stringer
老人在相亲活动中查看单身青年的个人资料。(摄于2011年2月4日) REUTERS/Grace Liang
快速约会是一种有组织的联谊或约会模式，目的是为鼓励人们在短时间内与更多的陌生人会面。(摄于2012年5月26日，上海)REUTERS/Aly Song/Files
参与者需要在短短的几分钟内快速发问，再从中筛选出自己的心仪对象。 REUTERS/Aly Song
2011年11月12日，上海市举行“首届婚恋博览会”，吸引近万人报名参加。 REUTERS/Aly Song
活动现场设置寻缘墙、“非常勿扰”、有缘面对面、老爸老妈相亲团，以及有情人现场互动等环节，吸引了众多单身男女和亲友团参与互动。REUTERS/Aly Song
为了在上万名参与者中引人注目，一些单身青年使出浑身解数。 REUTERS/Aly Song
随着大众对相亲节目的关注与日俱增，各大电视台和网站推出独具特色的相亲节目，吸引观众的眼球。(2011年9月24日，江苏电视台在京录制《非诚勿扰》栏目。) REUTERS/Barry Huang
江苏卫视婚恋相亲节目《非诚勿扰》，自2010年初一经开播便获得巨大成功，引来各家电视台的纷纷效仿。 REUTERS/Barry Huang
中国富豪也同样面临窘境，开始集体相亲并在全国海选约会对象。2009年12月20日，一场号称门票十万的富豪征婚派对在北京举行，出席活动的共43名富豪。REUTERS/Song Xiaonan/Handout
在今年5月18日上海举行的万人相亲会中，20对新人举行了浪漫的集体婚礼，其中包括一对在第一届相亲会上相识相恋的情侣。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名新娘展示结婚证。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
