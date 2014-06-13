《Maxim》百位性感美女榜 Maxim Hot 100 2014
男性时尚杂志《Maxim》公布2014年最性感美女排行榜，“维秘天使”坎蒂丝·斯瓦内普尔(Candice Swanepoel)荣登榜首。 REUTERS/Phil McCarten
女星斯嘉丽·约翰逊(Scarlett Johansson)排名第二 。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
美国著名创作歌手凯蒂·佩里 (Katy Perry)位列第三。 REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
第4名：球星C罗的女友、俄罗斯超模伊莉娜·莎伊克(Irina Shayk)。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
第5名：第85届奥斯卡最佳女主角詹妮弗·劳伦斯(Jennifer Lawrence) 。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
第6名：演员、创作歌手佐伊·丹斯切尔(Zooey Deschanel)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第7名：巴西超模亚历山大·安布罗休(Alessandra Ambrosio)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第8名：美国影星杰西卡·阿尔芭(Jessica Alba)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
第9名：女星米拉·库尼斯(Mila Kunis)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第10名：英国超模卡拉·迪瓦伊(Cara Delevingne)。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
第11名：R&B小天后蕾哈娜(Rihanna)。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
第12名：美国知名内衣名模凯特·阿普顿(Kate Upton)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第13名：《绝望的主妇》女星伊娃·朗格利亚(Eva Longoria)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第14名：美国名模奥利维亚·维尔德(Olivia Wilde)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第15名：美国流行女歌手克里斯蒂娜·阿奎莱拉 (Christina Aguilera)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第16名：超模布鲁克林·戴可儿(Brooklyn Decker)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
第17名：加拿大女演员劳拉·范德沃特(Laura Vandervoort) 。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
第19名：流行女歌手赛琳娜·戈麦斯(SelenaGomez)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
第20名：美剧《生活大爆炸》女星卡蕾·库奥科(Kaley Cuoco)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
第21名：流行乐坛天后碧昂丝(Beyonce Knowles)。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
第22名：因出演《华尔街之狼》而名声大噪的澳大利亚女星玛格特·罗比(Margot Robbie)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
第23名：国际超模米兰达·可儿(Miranda Kerr)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
第24名：第76届奥斯卡最佳女主角查理兹·塞隆(Charlize Theron)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第25名：新生代女歌手麦莉·赛勒斯(Miley Cyrus)。 REUTERS/Phil McCarten
