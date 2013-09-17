版本:
图片 | 2013年 9月 17日 星期二 14:35 BJT

亚裔包揽“美国小姐”冠亚军 Meet Miss America

2013年9月16日，2014美国小姐选美大赛在大西洋城落下帷幕，来自纽约的佳丽Nina Davuluri(左)成为史上第一位印度裔美国小姐。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 9月 17日 星期二
现年24岁的Davuluri出身医生世家，她表示将把所获得的5万美元奖金用来支付学费。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 9月 17日 星期二
Davuluri成为美国小姐选美赛事92年历史上第一位印度裔冠军，也是连续第二个“纽约小姐”夺得“美国小姐”桂冠的参赛者。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 9月 17日 星期二
面对有关身份的非议，Davuluria在接受媒体采访时表示，自始至终都认为自己是地道的美国人。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 9月 17日 星期二
Davuluri在问答环节中回答主持人提出的问题。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 9月 17日 星期二
Davuluria在才艺展示环节中表演经典的“宝莱坞”舞蹈。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 9月 17日 星期二
本届美国小姐亚军同样为一名亚裔女性——现年21岁的华裔斯坦福高材生李万晴(CrystalLee)。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 9月 17日 星期二
李万晴生于美国旧金山，籍贯为中国广东开平。她6月刚从斯坦福大学取得人类生物学学士学位，精通芭蕾舞、民族舞蹈和传统戏曲等。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 9月 17日 星期二
比赛现场华美的舞台。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 9月 17日 星期二
本届大赛共有53名佳丽参加，在泳装、晚礼服、才艺竞赛以及机智问答等环节中争奇斗艳。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 9月 17日 星期二
本届大赛的焦点人物——现年24岁的“花木兰”Theresa Vail，她是第二位参选美国小姐的女军人。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 9月 17日 星期二
Theresa Vail在比基尼秀环节中秀出自己的纹身，也成为第一位在美国小姐大赛中公开展示纹身的佳丽。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 9月 17日 星期二
Theresa Vail是堪萨斯大学的学生，修中文和化学双专业，说得一口流利中文。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 9月 17日 星期二
佛罗里达州佳丽Myrrhanda Jones参加泳装秀环节的比赛。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 9月 17日 星期二
Myrrhanda Jones展现才艺。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 9月 17日 星期二
观众手举标语，为本州佳丽站台助威。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 9月 17日 星期二
