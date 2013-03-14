76岁阿根廷主教当选新任教皇 New Pope 2013
当地时间3月13日，梵蒂冈西斯廷教堂屋顶烟囱冒出白烟，76岁的阿根廷枢机主教伯格里奥在115名红衣主教的秘密投票中以77票当选为第266任罗马教皇。 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
伯格里奥身着白色袈裟亮相，他获称为教皇弗朗西斯一世，成为近1,300年来首位非欧洲教皇。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
伯格里奥自1998年以来一直担任布宜诺斯艾利斯的大主教，2001年被选举为红衣主教。 REUTERS/Tony Gentile
新任教皇弗朗西斯一世向众多信徒表示祝福。 REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
视频截图显示3月12日，枢机主教们在梵蒂冈西斯廷教堂选举新任教皇。 REUTERS/Vatican CTV via Reuters Tv
枢机主教们秘密选举新一任教皇，每轮的投票结果会通过西斯廷教堂的烟囱传递出去，黑烟表示没有结果，白烟表示人选已定。 REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
梵蒂冈西斯廷教堂屋顶烟囱冒出白烟，标志着选出新任教皇。按照传统，如果投票没有结果，官员会将湿稻草和选票一起焚烧，以产生黑烟。 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
信徒们得知新任教皇选举出来后欢呼。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
一名信徒手拿十字架。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
信徒们聚集在梵蒂冈圣彼得广场。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
