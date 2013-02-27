“泰坦尼克二号”中国造 Meet the Titanic II
2013年2月26日，美国纽约，澳大利亚矿业大亨克莱夫·帕尔默在发布会上公布建造“泰坦尼克二号”的最新进展，并展示的幻想图。为纪念“泰坦尼克”百年，克莱夫·帕尔默于2012年宣布出资复建这艘著名邮轮，并签署协议由中国长航more
据计划，“泰坦尼克二号”的尺寸将与原型基本相同，有9层甲板和840间房间，配备多个健身房、游泳池、图书室、高级餐厅和豪华舱室，约可容纳900位船员及2400多位乘客。 REUTERS/Blue Star Line/Hanmore
“泰坦尼克二号”预计2016年沿当年路线进行首航，由英国开往美国纽约，途经各站均与“泰坦尼克号”相同。 REUTERS/Blue Star Line/Handout
与“泰坦尼克号”相比，新建的“泰坦尼克二号”将为每位乘客提供救生艇空间，并配备更好的冰山检测软件，无需船员从瞭望台透过浓雾紧盯前方。 REUTERS/Blue Star Line/Handout
帕尔默先前透露，已经有4万人表示有兴趣乘坐泰坦尼克二号，其中35%来自中国。 REUTERS/Blue Star Line/Handout
蓝星航运公司负责人詹姆斯·麦克唐纳称，虽然票价尚未确定，但若干客户表示愿意支付多达百万美元获得该船处女航的一个位置。帕尔默为建造泰坦尼克二号专门成立了“蓝星航运公司”，以对应当初制造泰坦尼克号的“白星航运公司”。 REUmore
蓝星航运亚洲区董事谭文健称，“安全是最首要的考虑”，新的“泰坦尼克”外观会尽可能展现原有的古典风貌，但内核会采用最先进的导航和安全系统，并配备现代化服务设施。 REUTERS/Blue Star Line/Handout
