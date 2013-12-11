多国政要聚首曼德拉追悼会 Memorial for Mandela
2013年12月10日，南非前总统曼德拉追悼会在约翰内斯堡的FNB体育场举行，在10万名南非民众现场见证下，追悼会持续约四小时。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
曼德拉的悼念活动对所有人开放，南非当局欢迎包括黑人、白人、黄种人在内的南非公民和外国游客参与悼念活动。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
近百名各国元首、政府领导人参加了追悼会。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
美国总统奥巴马与古巴现任领导人劳尔·卡斯特罗在追悼会上握手，这是美国和古巴这对宿敌国家的元首间罕见的姿态，也是对曼德拉和解精神的最好诠释。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
奥巴马的演讲讲述了曼德拉一生对南非以及其本人生活的影响，并就曼德拉的一生经历进行回顾。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
曼德拉遗孀格拉萨·马谢尔难掩悲痛。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
南非前总统德克勒克与妻子Elita。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
非盟委员会主席德拉米尼·祖马。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
美国前总统小布什与英国前首相布朗交谈。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
南非现任总统祖马。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
奥巴马与丹麦总理施密特(左)交谈。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
摩纳哥王妃夏琳·维斯托克。 REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
约旦王后拉尼娅。 REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
尼日利亚总统古德勒克·乔纳森(中)。 REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
英国首相卡梅伦。 REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee
法国前总统萨科齐(中排左)与现任总统奥朗德(中)、意大利总理莱塔(上排左)与夫人Gianna Fregonara(上排中)。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
巴西总统迪尔玛·罗塞夫。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
追悼大会结束后，曼德拉的遗体将运往行政首都比勒陀利亚的总统府，11日至13日，将举行曼德拉遗体告别仪式。 REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee
14日，曼德拉遗体将运往曼德拉家乡东开普省的古努村；15日将按传统仪式为曼德拉举行安葬仪式。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
