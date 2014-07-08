默克尔访华 Merkel visits China
应中国国务院总理李克强的邀请，德国总理默克尔于7月6日至8日对中国展开为期3天的访问，这是其自2005年上任以来的第7次访华。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
7月7日，北京人民大会堂，李克强为到访的德国总理默克尔举行欢迎仪式。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
李克强在人民大会堂与默克尔举行会谈。 REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
默克尔表示，德中关系始终发展良好，两国合作领域不断扩大，合作机制日益完备，有着广阔前景。 REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
会谈后，两国总理共同见证了双边经贸、航空、生态环保等领域合作文件的签署。REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
同日，李克强陪同默克尔参观天坛公园，并与近百名出席中德语言年闭幕式的两国青少年交流。 REUTERS/Rolex Dela Pena/Pool
近百名中德中学生在印有“中德语言年”的条幅上签名并写下祝福话语，迎候两国总理。 REUTERS/Rolex Dela Pena/Pool
随后，两国总理参观祈年殿，并在公园里并肩散步。 REUTERS/Rolex Dela Pena/Pool
同日，中国国家主席习近平在钓鱼台国宾馆会见德国总理默克尔。 REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
双方积极评价中德关系发展,表示要进一步拓展和深化两国务实合作，不断提升中德关系战略内涵。 REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
