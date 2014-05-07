众星闪耀时尚界奥斯卡 Met Costume Gala
2014年5月5日，有“时尚界奥斯卡”之称的Met Gala(纽约大都市时装庆典)盛大上演，是时尚界最隆重的聚会。(歌坛天后蕾哈娜) REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
本届Met Gala的主题是“超越时尚”，向美国第一位服装设计师查尔斯·詹姆斯(Charles James)致敬。(贝克汉姆与妻子维多利亚。) REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
慈善晚宴红毯被誉为“时尚界奥斯卡”，在明星的出席数量、分量以及礼服的华美度上都不逊色甚至超越奥斯卡。(英国超模及歌手凯伦·艾臣、设计师扎克·珀森与“脱衣舞娘”蒂塔·万提斯。) REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Met Gala由“时尚女魔头”安娜·温图尔(Anna Wintour)亲自邀约。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
新晋情侣档查理兹·塞隆(Charlize Theron)与西恩·潘(Sean Penn)。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
约翰尼·德普(Johnny Depp)与未婚妻艾梅柏·希尔德(Amber Heard)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
中国超模刘雯身穿来自扎克·珀森的晚礼服走上红毯，被众多外媒评为当晚的最佳衣着之一。 Model Liu Wen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
意大利女星莫妮卡·贝鲁奇(Monica Bellucci)。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
好莱坞“甜心”即瑞茜·威瑟斯彭(Reese Witherspoon)。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
超模苏琪·沃特豪斯(Suki Waterhouse)。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
好莱坞“甜妞”杰西卡·阿尔芭(Jessica Alba)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
英国超模卓丹·邓(Jourdan Dunn)与德国超模东妮·伽姆(Toni Garrn)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
《暮光之城》系列女星克里斯汀·斯图尔特(Kristen Stewart)。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
《超凡蜘蛛侠》女星艾玛·斯通(Emma Stone)。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
“绯闻女孩”布莱克·莱弗利(Blake Lively)与瑞安·雷诺兹(Ryan Reynolds)。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
美国乡村唱作天后泰勒·斯威夫特(Taylor Swift)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
捷克超模卡罗莱娜·科库娃(Karolina Kurkova)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
英国流行女歌手瑞塔·欧拉(Rita Ora)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
凭借《为奴十二年》获得奥斯卡最佳女配角的露皮塔•尼永奥(Lupita Nyong'o)身穿Prada礼服亮相。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
美国女星海莉·史坦菲德(Hailee Steinfeld)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
