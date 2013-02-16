流星雨从天而降 俄罗斯千人受伤 Meteorite hits Russia
2013年2月15日，俄罗斯中部地区有陨石划过天际并坠落，导致建筑物损毁，许多玻璃被震碎，有约1,200人受伤。(摄于俄罗斯车里雅宾斯克地区乌拉尔市) REUTERS/Yevgeni Yemeldinov
俄罗斯科学院表示，此次爆炸的陨石重约10吨，成分可能主要是铁，进入大气层后，在离地面约30-50公里的上空解体。(陨石坠落时的痕迹。) REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz
俄罗斯科学院称，陨石进入大气层时散发的能量相当于一枚小型原子武器爆炸。(陨石坠落造成的冰洞。) REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry
内务部称有约1,200人受伤，其中至少200名儿童，主要是被玻璃碎片击中而受伤。REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin
一名男子清除玻璃碎片。REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin
居民查看损毁的商店。 REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin
遭损毁的窗户。REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz
陨石坠落时的痕迹。 REUTERS/Igor Lyapustin
警察查看陨石坠落造成的冰窟窿。 REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry
用来检查冰洞的尺子。 REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry
巨大冰洞。 REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry
